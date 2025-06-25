“Its voice is earthy, honest and uncomplicated… seasoned and soulful”: Taylor adds all-new Grand Pacific models to its state-of-the-art but vintage-voiced Gold Label range

Taylor Guitars only launched its Gold Label collection in January but six months later it is adding a modified Grand Pacific to the range that features a deeper body – and ergo a deeper set of lungs – that gives its vintage-voiced acoustic guitar some extra depth and warmth.

Like their Super Auditorium siblings, these fresh Gold Label Grand Pacific acoustics have a tone profile that skews warm and vintage, and they share a lot of design DNA.

They have the modified headstock shape with the angled back cut and script logo. If that is an old-school flourish, a nod to how these might sound, the actual design features are resolutely 21st-century – and could only come from Andy Powers, Andy Powers, Taylor’s chief guitar designer, president, and CEO.

These Gold Label models all have Taylor’s patented Action Control Neck joints, which allow you to make setup tweaks in seconds. They also have Fanned V-Class bracing, an evolutionary tweak on Powers’ original engineering feat that promises us an enriched midrange, more sonic depth (again with the depth on these models), and supports pitch accuracy – all good things.

(Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

With all this talk of depth – note, these Grand Pacific models are 3/8” inch deeper than your typical Taylor Grand Pacific – it is no surprise that Taylor is promising some more oomph in the low end. Expect a solid low-end response. It’ll be fascinating to hear who these turn out and what they can do with a big open chord.

Certainly, there will be volume. Powers says you can expect a louder guitar than the Gold Label Super Auditorium.

“Compared to the Super Auditorium body, the curves and depth of the Grand Pacific produce even more volume and tonal dimension,” says Powers. “Its voice is earthy, honest and uncomplicated. It’s a reliable acoustic workhorse – both seasoned and soulful.”

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

That's right, Powers calls it a “workhorse”, which lends some weight to the notion that this is Taylor's answer to a Gibson J-45. They are quite different guitars – this Grand Pacific is 5" deep, whereas the J-45 Standard measures 4.17" – but both will do similar jobs.

This being Taylor, you'll have an easy on the eye, meticulously detailed build, with all solid tonewoods, and some options. Here we have two core models to choose from, with the 517e pairing a torrefied Sitka spruce top with mahogany on the back and sides, and the 717e swapping out the mahogany for Indian rosewood.

Each of these models is offered in a trio of finishes. Choose from Natural, Sunburst, and Blacktop. And, okay, there’s one more choice: you can get the Sunburst models with either a cream-coloured pickguard or a Firestripe ‘guard – both look the bee’s knees.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Taylor Guitars) (Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

Other features worth noting include the LR Baggs Element VTC acoustic guitar pickup and preamp system, the 15” Crelicam ebony fingerboard and matching bridge, and the sealed Taylor tuners. These finishes are all gloss, and the asking price includes a hard-shell guitar case.

Speaking of which, the Gold Label 517e is priced £2,399/$2,799 street, while the 717e is on the market at £2,549/$2,999.

For more details, head over to Taylor Guitars.