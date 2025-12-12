MusicRadar deals of the week: Score big savings on music gear ahead of Christmas from the likes of UAD, Casio, Waves, PRS and more

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week! Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of fantastic offers on top-rated musical gear from across the internet. We curate a fresh batch of jaw-dropping discounts every week, so be sure to swing by regularly to catch the latest steals.

Okay, let’s be honest, musicians can be pretty hard to shop for. Most of us have had to fake a smile after getting another guitar-shaped mug or a novelty music-themed t-shirt we’ll never wear. Don’t worry, though, I’m here to help with a selection of last-minute gift ideas, and even a few sales that are still live so you can save a little money, too.

Now, with Christmas being right around the corner, I thought I’d highlight a few gift ideas that require absolutely no delivery time. These are digital plugin downloads, lesson subscriptions, and more, so you don’t need to stress about them arriving in time for the big day. Of course, I've included a few instruments and pieces of music tech for those who aren't worried about delivery times.

If you’re looking to score some savings ahead of Christmas and the new year, then you’re in luck, as there are a number of sales running right now. Over at Sweetwater, you can score a generous up to 60% off a wide range of gear, while Guitar Center is offering up to 30% off big-name brands.

Below, you’ll find some pretty tasty deals on gifts that musicians, producers and home recording fanatics will actually like to receive - I know I'd be happy to see any of these in my inbox this Christmas.

Editor's picks

Incredible value Read more Read less ▼ UAD Mixtape: 10 plugins for $99

This bundle deal lets you pick ten of your most wanted Universal Audio plugins, all for the low price of just $99. It includes some amazing plugins like the Empirical Labs EL8 Distressor, API Vision Channel Strip, SSL 4000 G Bus Compressor, Manley Massive Passive EQ, and loads more, so if you need to stock up, this is the place to do it.

Save 75% ($74) Celemony Melodyne 5 Essential: was $99 now $25 at Plugin Boutique Read more Read less ▼ For a lot of working producers, Melodyne will be amongst their most used plugins. Pretty much every vocal nowadays is tuned, to the point that most big live shows you go to will have some form of tuning on the vocal. I use Melodyne all the time, and I love its straightforward workflow that enables me to speedily tune vocal takes and get to the important stuff more quickly. With a massive $74 off at Plugin Boutique, this is one Black Friday plugin buy I guarantee will improve the quality of your music.

Save 80% ($119.01) Waves CLA-76: was $149 now $29.99 at Waves Audio Affiliate Program Read more Read less ▼ One of the all-time classic compressor plugins , Waves CLA-76 is many producers' go-to for drum busses. It can add a specific character that will make your drums sound like they're being hit harder, without drastically increasing your peak levels. It's not just viable on drums, though; it really is a Swiss-army style comp that can do the job on guitars, vocals, pianos , and pretty much anything else, so well worth picking up at this bargain price point.

Save 16% Drumeo Drum Lessons: was $183 now $153 at musicradar.com Read more Read less ▼ It’s impossible not to recommend Drumeo if you’re seeking the biggest range of lessons that are constantly updated, as well as an ever-growing list of song transcriptions. You’ll need to remain focussed as there’s so much stuff - it’s easy to get lesson FOMO and try to watch everything you can - but it really is a one-stop shop of drum education. OFFER MusicRadar readers can get a full month of Drumeo for free (rather the usual 7-day trial). Your trial will also grant you access to Drumeo's sister platforms including Pianote, Guitareo and Singeo

5-star smart amp Save 20% ($50) Positive Grid Spark Mini: was $249 now $199 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ The Positive Grid Spark Mini has been my favorite practice amp for a long time now, thanks to its blend of fantastic tones, excellent volume, yet surprisingly small form factor. With a $50 reduction at Sweetwater, taking it just south of $200, it's awesome value for money, and in my opinion, the perfect practice amp.

Couch keyboard! Yamaha PSS-A50: was £85 now £59 at Thomann Read more Read less ▼ Whisper it quietly, but this could be a better 'couch keyboard' than a Reface for a lot of people. Not only do you get 42 voices, but there are also arpeggios, rhythms a phrase recorder and motion effects, and all in a compact battery-powerable package that you can play anywhere. And all at a price that's hard to believe.

Amazing small speakers Save 34% ($120) IK Multimedia iLoud Micro Monitor (pair): was $349 now $229 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ IK Multimedia iLoud Micro Monitors are probably the best small project studio monitors that we have ever tested here at MusicRadar... and that was when they were full price! Imagine our glee now that they're $120 off at Sweetwater this Cyber Weekend. This deal is a no-brainer.

Save 25% ($500) Casio Casio Privia PX-S6000: was $1,999 now $1,499 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ This piano may look sleek and modern, but it’s not all style over substance, as this piano more than delivers on playability. Casio’s Smart Hybrid Hammer Action Keyboard feels incredibly responsive and offers a very satisfying playing experience, while the Multi-Dimensional Morphing AiR Sound Source delivers a massive range of tones. Save a massive $500 at Sweetwater.

Save 20% ($216) PRS SE Custom 24 Floyd: was $1,079 now $863 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ If you love to shred, this one’s for you. With $216 off at Sweetwater, the SE Custom 24 Floyd lets you dive-bomb and chug to your heart’s content, all while showing off its stunning Charcoal Cherry Burst finish. It’s a powerful, stage-ready guitar that proves serious performance doesn’t have to come with a premium price tag.

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: