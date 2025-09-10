Never miss a MusicRadar thing: Google has made it easier to keep us in your feed

Our mission is simple: to entertain, inform and inspire music fans and, in particular, music-makers.

Google is launching a new feature that allows you to select your preferred sources in its Top Stories section. Here’s how to do it (once it’s live in your region - it’s currently working in the US and India, but rolling out globally as we speak).

How to make MusicRadar a preferred source

1. Search for a music-related topic that’s currently in the news.

2. In the Top Stories block, tap the icon that looks like two stacked cards with a star.

3. Tap in “MusicRadar.com” (or any other favourite site) and hit Reload results.

4. Tick the box you see to the right.



That’s it, you’re done.

You can add as many sites as you like, and google will automagically prioritise them in your top stories and news feeds. Nice.