MusicRadar deals of the week: Black Friday is over a week away, and the sales are in full swing - save up to 80%

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week! Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of fantastic offers on top-rated musical gear from across the internet. We curate a fresh batch of jaw-dropping discounts every week, so be sure to swing by regularly to catch the latest steals.

Can you believe we’re already edging closer to Black Friday? The biggest sales event of the year is less than a week away, and retailers are kicking off their official sales. So, if you were planning to wait until the 28th of November to start shopping, you can dive in early - and trust me, the deals are epic this year.



Guitar Center is bringing the heat with up to 40% off a massive selection of instruments, gear, and accessories. But if you want to really score some serious savings, Sweetwater is where to go, as you can score massive discounts of up to 80%. And let’s not forget Fender, who’s slashing prices on their American Professional II, Performer, and Paranormal ranges by a sweet up to 30%.



UK and EU shoppers - you're in for a treat too. Thomann has kicked off its Cyber Week Sale, with amazing discounts of up to 70% on everything from synths to mics and guitars to pianos. There are some brilliant bargains to be snapped up right now, with jaw-dropping deals that every guitarist, producer, drummer, and synth-head will want to check out.



I know more official Black Friday sales will be coming thick and fast over the next few days, but if you’re eager to beat the crowds and grab a deal well ahead of the big day, these sales are a fab place to start. Below, you’ll find a curated list of the best deals from across these sales.



Below, you'll find a selection of the best deals from across these sales.

Guitars deals

Read more Read less ▼ Guitar Tricks: Black Friday bundle, $899 $99

Right now you can score the best-value offer of the year on the best online guitar lessons platform. For only $99, you'll get a full access subscription, plus a fantastic range of beginner material, including a custom lesson plan, a beginner bootcamp, the 100 Essential Licks series, a guitar setup guide and loads more. For the full package you'd usually pay $899, but all this works out at a very palatable $8.25 per month.

Save 30% ($252) Fender Player II Stratocaster: was $839.99 now $587.99 at Fender Read more Read less ▼ With a gigantic $252 reduction taking the price down to well below the $600 mark, this Limited Edition Player II Stratocaster is an absolutely stonking deal. It’s the lowest price I’ve seen a Player II guitar going for, so if you’re after a super playable and versatile instrument that punches above its weight then this is a great deal to go for. I reviewed the guitar when it launched, praising the vintage tone of the Alnico pickups, the return of rosewood fingerboards, and the effortlessly playable modern ‘C’ profile neck.

Save 30% ($141.90) Squier Paranormal Offset Telecaster SJ: was $472.99 now $331.09 at Fender Read more Read less ▼ This super cool Squier Paranormal Offset Telecaster SJ is quite unlike most other Fender models I’ve come across, blending the offset shape of a Jazzmaster and single coil in the neck position, with the classic bridge pickup of a Telecaster. It’s got a huge $141.90 discount in the Fender sale, so if you’re after a guitar that’s quite unlike any other, this is a great shout.

Save 20% ($240) Fender American Performer Stratocaster HSS: was $1,219.99 now $979.99 at Fender Read more Read less ▼ If you’re looking for a guitar that’s a little more premium than a Squier, this Fender American Performer Stratocaster gives you an MIA guitar for below a grand, which is awesome value in my book. It’s been given a chunky $240 reduction in the sale, and is packing two Yosemite single coil pickups and a Double Tap humbucker that lets you split down to a single coil. Add in a satin finished neck for smooth playability and jumbo frets and you’ve got yourself a gig-ready guitar for a lot less.

Save 14% ($150) Martin Special D Classic Dreadnought: was $1,049.99 now $899.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ For us, this is exactly what we think of when you think of Martin. Its Sitka spruce top paired with sapele back and sides delivers that famous, well-balanced, resonant sound Martin is known for, just at a more wallet-friendly price. Save $150 at Guitar Center.

Save $270 Gretsch G5427TG Electromatic: was $1,019.99 now $749.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ Looking for a hollowbody that sounds as good as it looks? Well, the Gretsch G5427TG Electromatic may just be the best guitar for you. Featuring a laminated maple body with trestle block bracing, FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups, and a Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece, the G5427TG more than delivers those iconic Gretsch sounds, and with $270 off, we think it is a total steal!

Keys deals

Save 9% Roland FP-10: was $549 now $499.49 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ At the core of this Roland stage piano is a stellar sound engine that delivers magnificent tones to suit any situation - and right now, you can save a whopping $100 at Sweetwater.

Save $100 Roland FP-30X: was $799 now $699 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Roland's FP range is one of our favourites when it comes to affordable beginner-friendly instruments, so naturally, we get very excited when we see one with a healthy discount. Right now, you can save £100.

Save $200 Casio AP-550BK: was $2,999 now $2,799 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ With Casio's multi-dimensional AiR processing, 88 scaled hammer action keys, 26 additional tones and a very accessible playing action, this is a superb option for beginners and intermediates, and with $200 off, you really can't go wrong.

Yamaha P-45: was £359 now £249 at Gear 4 Music Read more Read less ▼ For players just starting out on their piano journey, it's vital to opt for an instrument that gives you all the necessary features to learn, without hindering your progress. That means 88-notes, fully weighted keys, sustain pedal and high-quality sounds. Luckily, the P-45 ticks all of these boxes and does so without breaking the bank!

Studio deals

Save 26% (£240) Warm Audio WA-47T: was £935 now £695 at Thomann Read more Read less ▼ Warm Audio’s WA-47T is a clone of the legendary Neumann U-47, which has been used on countless recordings over the years. A real U-47 will set you back a few thousand, which makes the WA-47T a lot more approachable for your average music-maker. While it’s not the real deal, it’s remarkably close to that silky smooth vocal tone the original is known for. With a hefty £240 off, this is a banging deal for any studio engineers out there.

Save 19% ($299.01) Apple MacBook Pro M3 14": was $1,599 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ Apple's MacBook Pro M3 features an 8-core processor, 10-core GPU, and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. It's got a tasty $299 discount over at Best Buy. Up to 35 percent faster than the first-generation M1 chip, this is a powerhouse production tool for those who need to run loads of VSTs and plugins without any dropouts or latency.

Save 27% ($150) UAD Signature Edition Bundle Version 3: was $549 now $399 at uaudio.com Read more Read less ▼ This bundle features more than 60 UAD plug-ins, including new additions like Ocean Way Studios Deluxe, A-Type Multiband Dynamic Enhancer, Anthem Analog Synthesizer, Showtime ’64 Tube Amp, Woodrow ’55, plus classic favourites like the 1176, LA-2A, API Vision, Studer A800 and more. It’s a deep-dive toolbox covering compression, EQ, reverb, tape, synths and guitar, and might be everything you need in one tidy place.

Save $50 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch: was $649 now $599 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ 13" | M1 CPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD

Yes, it was released in 2020, but this MacBook Air M1 is still a cracking laptop for music production, and at just $599, it's a total bargain. If this price is beaten this Cyber Weekend, we'd be very surprised.

Save 23% ($300) AKG C414 XLS: was $1,299 now $999 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ I’ve been using a pair of C414s for the last couple of years now, and there’s a reason that you’ll find them in pretty much every studio. They’re bright-sounding and super versatile thanks to the switchable polar patterns. Use them on vocals, on guitar amps, as overheads, as room mics, or even on toms, and you’ll find articulation and clarity with an excellent transient response. They’ve currently got a ginormous $300 reduction, meaning you can pick up a pair for a lot less. Take it from me, you’ll end up using them on everything.

Save 10% Universal Audio Volt 176 USB Interface: was $199 now $179 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ The Universal Audio Volt 176 is a compact interface perfect for simple home recording. It's got some excellent features though, thanks to its built-in 76-style compressor and 'vintage' button which adds a gentle touch of high-end to your signal.

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: