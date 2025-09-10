"I looked on Reverb for a Yamaha CS-80 – we drove out to get it and its sound became a key part of the movie’s soundtrack": The classic synth heard on the Barbie OST was picked up in "an hour and a half" on Reverb, says Mark Ronson

Reverb, the online marketplace for musical instruments, is relaunching in the UK, slashing its seller fees by almost 50% in an attempt to persuade more British musicians to shift their unwanted gear through the platform.

Reverb has reduced its seller fees from 8% to an all-in fee of 5%, paid once an item has sold. The company is also offering sellers discounted postage labels via DPD, Yodel and Evri, along with new assistive pricing tools that provide access to UK-specific market trend data.

Reverb's press release quotes producer Mark Ronson from a NAMM 'Industry Insights' panel in 2024, where he revealed that he purchased the Yamaha CS-80 synth heard on the soundtrack for the 2023 live-action Barbie movie using the platform. "We were working on the score for Barbie, and we realized that Director Greta Gerwig was in love with the sound of ‘70s and ‘80s analogue synthesizers," Ronson says.

"I looked on Reverb for a Yamaha CS-80, and I saw that there was one about an hour and a half away, so we drove out to get it and its sound became a key part of the movie’s soundtrack." Ronson executive produced Barbie's soundtrack, which featured Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Charli XCX, among others.

Founded in 2013, Reverb launched in the UK in 2016, and has since been used to sell more than 150,000 second-hand and new items, including the legendary EMI TG 12345 mixing desk used on The Beatles' Abbey Road. Along with second-hand instruments and gear, Reverb is also used by retailers to sell new items.

“Since 2016, Reverb has played a key role in the UK’s music-making community by connecting musicians with music gear they love,” Reverb COO Tiffany Miller said of the relaunch.

“Whether you’re parting with a vintage Telecaster or looking for unique pedals that can reshape your sound, our straightforward fees and key product improvements make selling music gear more rewarding than ever before, giving musicians more time to focus on what really matters: making music.”

Visit Reverb UK's website to find out more.

