Thomann's Guitar Days sale just hit up to 70% off with £474 off an Epiphone semi-hollow, £132 off a Death By Audio pedal, plus loads more massive savings

With discounts of up to 70% off over 500 items , Thomann’s latest sale is one of the best of the year for guitar players. Whether you’re after a new guitar pedal , electric or acoustic guitar , or even a guitar amp there are plenty of options in the sale, making it well worth heading over to the site and having a browse.

The sale lasts for 10 days and I’ve already seen items start selling out, including the Epiphone Shinichi Ubukata Signature ES-355 which had a stonking £474 off the price. With plenty of big brands included like Gibson, Taylor, ESP, Epiphone, as well as some great budget offerings from the Harley Benton range and Mooer getting discounts, there’s really something for everyone here.

Those in the market for a new electric guitar should go check out the Yamaha Revstar RSS02T which is criminally underrated in my opinion. It’s already a great value guitar even at full price, but a nice £84 reduction brings it much closer to the £600 mark , giving you a fantastically versatile guitar for a lot less.

It’s a brilliant all-rounder, and the P-90s really surprised us with their versatility. It cuts through really nicely and the chambered body delivers a resonance that makes it really inspiring to play. The ‘focus’ switch offers a boost in the bass and mids, helping deliver a much girthier tone when you need and offering a nice extra tool to the already generous armoury of its tone locker.

Thomann Guitar Days: Huge up to 70% off

With over 500 bits of guitar gear on sale, the Thomann Guitar Days sale is the place to be if you’re a guitarist looking for a discount. With plenty of big brands like Gibson, ESP, Epiphone, and PRS represented, you can also bag some nice savings on more discount offerings from Mooer, Harley Benton, and plenty more. The sale lasts until October 28th, so you’ll need to move fast to bag these deals as items are already selling out. Read more ▼

Discounts on Death By Audio pedals are really rare, so I had to shout out the Octave Clang, which has got a healthy £132 reduction , making it just shy of half price. It does a brilliant fuzz tone, but you’d be wasting its potential just using it for that. It’s got an octave up effect on a separate footswitch from the base fuzz effect, but just bear in mind you can’t use it on its own.

It can get into almost ring modulation territory with the right settings, and once you start messing with the EQ controls and your guitar’s volume knob, things can get properly weird. The fact that it has these two sides makes it great for those who like 60s-style fuzz pedals , as well as those who want to create an unholy racket with their guitars.

Finally, I had to give some love to a pedal very dear to me, the Harley Benton FLX8 Pro. It’s my secret weapon for playing live, allowing you to create loops of various pedals and quickly switch multiple effects on or off at once. This pedal switcher has only got £16 off , but it was such a game-changer for my live performances, I had to shout it out here.

I chose this particular pedal switcher because I use my effects loop, and it splits each of the eight loops by placing four in front if your amp and four in the loop. This means you can keep the pristine sound of your delays and reverbs if you’re running into a dirty guitar amp. You can put any number of pedals into the loops on the switcher, and then program various presets that will switch on any combination of the loops with a single press. It’s one you’ll need to use the manual for, but it completely does away with tap dancing when you play live, making it one pedal I can’t do without.