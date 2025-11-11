The early Black Friday guitar deals don't get much better than this sale at Thomann - save up to 69% on two top-rated guitars, a Warm Audio condenser mic, a Behringer synthesizer, and loads more

If you can’t wait for the Black Friday guitar deals to arrive, then you’re in luck, because Thomann has just launched a tempting early Cyberweek sale with some staggering discounts of up to 68% off . There are some absolutely stunning deals available, with huge discounts on a variety of gear that will pique the interest of guitarists, producers, drummers, synth-lovers, and more.

I fully expect Thomann to launch a full Black Friday sale at some point in the next few weeks, but if you’re on the hunt for an early Black Friday music deal , then this is a great place to start. I’ve had a look through all 52 items in the sale already to get you ahead of the game, so if you want to see the very best deals, just keep on scrolling.

Save 26% (£240) Warm Audio WA-47T: was £935 now £695 at Thomann Read more Read less ▼ Warm Audio’s WA-47T is a clone of the legendary Neumann U-47, which has been used on countless recordings over the years. A real U-47 will set you back a few thousand, which makes the WA-47T a lot more approachable for your average music-maker. While it’s not the real deal, it’s remarkably close to that silky smooth vocal tone the original is known for. With a hefty £240 off, this is a banging deal for any studio engineers out there.

Save 62% (£212) Pigtronix Infinity 3: was £344 now £132 at Thomann Read more Read less ▼ One of our top-rated looper pedals has a gigantic £212 reduction at the moment, making it the biggest discount I’ve ever seen on the Pigtronix Infinity 3. At just £132 it’s incredible value for money, with some awesome loop effects, MIDI compatibility, and rock-solid build quality making it a great option for live looping.

Save 10% (£90) Epiphone Dave Grohl DG-335: was £875 now £785 at Thomann Read more Read less ▼ Dave Grohl’s signature Epiphone DG-335 made some serious waves when it landed last year, mainly because of its seriously good spec that features USA Gibson Burstbuckers. It’s currently got a cool £100 off at the moment and with its distinctive headstock and unusual F-holes, it’s a must-have for any Foo Fighters fans out there. <p><strong>Read more: <a href="https://www.musicradar.com/news/epiphone-dave-grohl-dg-335-first-look-review" target="_blank"><u><strong>Epiphone Dave Grohl DG-335 review Read more: Epiphone Dave Grohl DG-335 review

Save 25% (£147) Behringer DeepMind 6X: was £579 now £432 at Thomann Read more Read less ▼ If you want to get into synthesizers but don’t want to spend loads, this Behringer DeepMind 6X was already great value at the RRP, but has got a hefty £147 off in the Thomann early Cyberweek sale. It’s solidly built with a full metal body construction, has semi-weighted keys for a nice response when playing, and has plenty of dedicated sliders for editing your tones.