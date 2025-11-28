Roland only just released its next-level TD313 electronic drum set, but you can already save £200 with this surprise Black Friday deal

Black Friday has arrived, and it's already brought some surprising electronic drum deals. Roland recently delivered the power of its flagship 7 Series to a more real world price point with its 3 and 5 Series electronic drum sets. Now, in an almost unheard of move, the TD313 it’s already had over 15% sliced off its price tag in Thomann’s Cyber Week sale.

Save £244 Roland TD313 V-Drums electronic drum set: was £1,499 now £1,255 at Thomann Roland's TD313 is the entry-level kit in its brand new 3 Series range. Highlights include a universal sound collection as found in Roland's much more expensive 7 and 5 Series kits, compatibility with Roland's digital pads, and mesh heads all-round. The V31 module features a colour screen, Bluetooth and integration with Roland's Cloud online sound expansion resource. This kit has only been out a month, so it's a big surprise to see any discounts this early. Bag it now before the price goes back up!

Offering a shared sound engine across the 7, 5 and 3 Series’, this new universal sound engine approach means that those of us looking at the more affordable end of the market can get access to the holy grail of drum module features: multi-sampled and multi-mic’d drum sounds without needing to connect to a computer.

Presented as a compact five-piece setup with Roland’s PDX-12 snare pad, two of Roland’s latest PD-8H rack tom pads, a PD-10H pad for the floor tom and a KD-10 kick drum pad. The cymbal offering comprises a CY-5 hi-hat pad with FD-9 foot controller, Roland’s thin-format CY-12C-T crash and CY-14R-T ride cymbal.

The TD313 comes with a 6-month Roland Cloud Ultimate subscription, so you can have all-you-can-eat access to kit expansions taken from DW Soundworks, fresh presets, backing tracks and more.

But it’s not just the next-generation sound engine to get excited about, because Roland’s 3 Series now offers an entry point into its groundbreaking digital pad technology at its lowest price yet.

Now, you don’t receive any of Roland’s digital pads with the TD313 setup, so consider this ‘digital ready’ thanks to the digital trigger USB input. Here, you can connect either of Roland’s PD-140DS or PD-14DSX digital snare pads, VH-14D 14-inch digital hi-hats or a CY-18DR digital ride cymbal for more realistic and expressive playing. Plus, the digital port also allows connectivity to the Roland-compatible DWe DrumLink, for wireless connectivity of pads.

As well as the enhanced sound engine and digital triggering, the TD313 includes bluetooth connectivity for wirelessly streaming your music collection while jamming, Roland’s all-new coach modes, a colour screen and USB audio interface.

We recently reviewed the Roland VAD316 - which features a different pad configuration to the TD313, but includes the same V31 module which generates the sounds.

This deal is one of the heftiest discounts we've seen in the electronic drum sales this Black Friday, on what is sure to be a popular mid-level electronic kit for the year ahead, so grab it before the price goes back up!