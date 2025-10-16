Roland's big V-Drum 3 and 5 series drop adds 6 kits to its e-drum range, including V71-lite modules and on-trend acoustic-look options

e-drums powerhouse Roland has revealed major additions to its highly regarded range of electronic drum kits, unveiling the all-new V-Drums 3 and 5 Series, which join the firm's flagship 7 Series V-drums, launched last last year.

The 3 and 5 series ranges are powered by all-new modules, the V31 and V51 respectively. These are essentially scaled-down versions of the top-of-the-range V71 brain, sharing the flagship's internal engine, and offering identical sounds and expansion path options.

Key here are multi-layer sample playback and, crucially, 'round-robin randomisation' to avoid the dreaded machine gun e-kit effect. Roland say a final layer of behavioural modelling can produce over 16,000 dynamically responsive variations.

V-Drums V-51 module (Image credit: Roland)

All three platforms give you the run of an expandable on-module sound library, plus the option to leverage DW Soundworks software for computer-powered drumming. Six months of Roland Cloud Ultimate membership rounds out the offering, meaning 'untethered' access to DW Soundworks and related content, V-Drums Instrument Expansions, newly developed V-Drums Kit Packs, and more. Once your trial ends you can either subscribe or purchase your favourite selections with Lifetime Keys.

Also joining the ecosystem, Roland's new V-Drums Play app for iOS and Android will let you tweak settings on the fly from your phone, when it becomes available later this year.



Let's take a closer look at the kit options themselves...

V-Drums 5 Series details

Roland V-Drums 5 Series | Everything You Need to Know - YouTube Watch On

The 5 series comes in 3 flavours, with the top-end being the 5-piece VAD516 V-Drums Acoustic Design kit (below), which voguishly mimics the look of an acoustic kit and features Roland’s 'groundbreaking' digital snare (PD-14DSX), ride (CY-18DR), and hi-hat (VH-14D) pads housed in Midnight Sparkle wraps, two rack toms (PDA100-MS and PDA120-MS), a floor tom (PDA140F-MS), and the newly-developed KD-20-MS, a full-size 20-inch kick.

(Image credit: Roland)

One down, in the mid-level we find the TD516, comprising digital snare (PD-140DS), ride (CY-18DR), and hi-hat (VH-14D) pads and a large kick pad (KD-12).

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally, at the entry-level (of the 5 series), the TD513 features redesigned tom pads (two PD-8H and one PD-10H), a slightly smaller 12-inch snare pad (PD-12P), and the new MDS-Standard 3 stand.

Roland V-Drums 5 Series Kit Demos - YouTube Watch On

V-Drums 3 Series details

Roland V-Drums 3 Series | Everything You Need to Know - YouTube Watch On

Rounding out the range at the entry-level, the V-Drums 3 series again lands as a trio.



Most accessible, and smallest of all is the TD313 (below), featuring a 12-inch snare pad (PDX-12), upgraded tom pads (two PD-8H and one PD-10H), and a rock-solid kick pad (KD-10). It's a perfect place to start, or a great option as a compact home practice kit.

(Image credit: Roland)

One up from the 313, the TD316 upgrades each component and offers a stand-mounted hi-hat controller for a more familiar, intuitive3 feel. That full kit list, then: 12-inch snare pad (PD-12P), upgraded tom pads (two PD-8H and one PD-10H), three cymbal pads (two CY-12C-T crash and one CY-14R-T ride), and stand-mounted VH-10 hi-hats.

At the pinnacle of the 3 Series range, the VAD316, like the 516 above, brings that V-Drums Acoustic Design acoustic look, comprising a 12-inch snare (PDA-120LS), shallow-depth wood tom shells (two PDA100L-BK and one PDA120L-BK), and a full-size kick drum (KD-18-BK).



Stay tuned for full MusicRadar reviews and demos very soon...

Roland V-Drums 3 Series Kit Demos - YouTube Watch On

Availability & Pricing

To learn more about the V-Drums 3, 5, and 7 Series, visit Roland.com.



The Roland V-Drums 3 and 5 Series are available now as follows in *USD: VAD516 $5,799.99; TD516 $3,699.99; TD513 $2,699.99; V51 $1,899.99; VAD316 $3,399.99; TD316 $1,999.99; TD313 $1,699.99; V31 $999.99.