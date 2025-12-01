I love the Refaces, but at just £59, the Yamaha PSS-A50 is the best Cyber Monday ‘couch keyboard’ deal I’ve seen - and it’s perfect for kids, too

Like so many people, my introduction to synthesizers came not through a classic instrument such as a Juno-106 or DX7, but a Yamaha PortaSound home keyboard. The PSS-570 was my weapon of choice - or, rather, the choice of my parents’, who bought it for me and my brothers as a Christmas present back in 1987.

I was immediately hooked. It had sounds, rhythms, accompaniments and the all-important single-finger chord functionality, which meant that I could live out my synth-pop dreams in my bedroom.

Technology might have progressed since then, but I’m delighted to be able to tell you that the PSS line is alive and well. And, right now at Thomann you can grab one of the cutest and most capable members of the family, the PSS-A50, for just £59.

Yamaha PSS-A50: was £85 now £59 at Thomann Whisper it quietly, but this could be a better 'couch keyboard' than a Reface for a lot of people. Not only do you get 42 voices, but there are also arpeggios, rhythms a phrase recorder and motion effects, and all in a compact battery-powerable package that you can play anywhere. And all at a price that's hard to believe.

This really is the perfect first keyboard for kids or anyone who wants a ‘couch keyboard’ that they can just turn on and play. It comes with 37 velocity-sensitive mini keys (you can even change the touch response) and 42 voices (two of which are drum kits), while polyphony is a respectable 32 notes. There’s a built-in speaker, a headphones socket and the option to power over four AA batteries or USB.

You’ll also find 138 arpeggio types to play over, and even 34 motion effects. As a further bonus - and it’s a pretty big one - there’s MIDI over USB, so you can use the PSS-A50 as a controller for your DAW.

That’s a lot of keyboard for your money - in fact, it almost feels like the PSS-A50 could be a budget version of one of Yamaha’s Refaces. Indeed, it has pretty much the same keyboard as its more expensive siblings, though it lacks their hands-on controls.

For £59, though, this is a total bargain. In fact, even at its full price of £85 we said that it “can’t be bettered”.

In short, this is the perfect option if you’re looking for the best keyboard for kids, but you might find yourself using it just as much as they do.