Who needs the £10,499 Gibson Dave Grohl signature DG-335 when the excellent Epiphone version is just £777 today?

The Epiphone Dave Grohl signature model went out of stock very quickly when it was first released – and that was when it was nearly a grand. It still is from some retailers, but Thomann isn't having any of it because it has slashed the price of the DG-335 to £777 for its Cyber Monday guitar deals.

This semi-hollow guitar's desirability is about much more than the famous name – though Grohl has proved loyal to this Trini Lopez-inspired 335 for a long time – it's an example of just how far Epiphone has blurred the lines with Gibson. Which is just as well, because the Big G just announced and sold its limited run of £10,499 DG-335 models in Alpine White.

(Image credit: Future/Olly Curtis)

Why pay more? The Epiphone version really impresses with Gibson USA Burstbuckers that are an immediate upgrade from what we'd expect. Grover mini tuners continue the high spec standard, while a stunning Pelham Blue finish on a maple body with the distinctive diamond holes really does set this guitar apart.

