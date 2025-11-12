The PRS Black Friday sale is already here and there's huge discounts on SE CE 24, SE Custom 24, SE Studio and other workhorse models – here's 5 deals I rate

It’s that time of year again - sales season is upon us and the guitar world is brimming with bargains. This time, PRS has joined the action in style, marking its 40th anniversary with cracking Black Friday guitar deals at both Sweetwater and Guitar Center . You can save 20% across a wide range of PRS guitars and amps, including the SE, S2, Core and Bolt-On series.

Now, PRS doesn’t often slash its prices like this, so if you’ve ever fancied owning one of these beautifully made instruments, now’s the time. If you’re not sure where to start, $170 off the ever-popular PRS SE Silver Sky at Guitar Center is a brilliant deal on a versatile fan favorite.

Or, if you’re after something a bit more premium, there’s a massive $410 off the stunning 40th Anniversary CE 24 Special at Sweetwater , complete with a quilted top, dual 85/15 humbuckers and an NS-01 single coil in the middle for tones on tap.

To make things easier, I’ve rounded up five of the best PRS deals worth your attention, whether you’re treating yourself or shopping for the guitarist in your life this Black Friday.

Save 9% ($50) PRS SE CE24 Standard Satin: was $549 now $499 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ The PRS Standard Satin range has long been one of the best-value electric guitars around, and with an extra $50 off at Guitar Center, it’s an even better deal. Perfect as a dependable workhorse, a step up from a first guitar, or a great entry point into PRS craftsmanship, it delivers classic looks and feel without the hefty price tag.

Save 20% ($200) PRS SE NF 53: was $979 now $779 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ The SE NF 53 sees PRS put its own spin on a classic T-style design, and right now it’s $200 off at Sweetwater. This model features the brand’s Narrowfield DD “S” pickups for punchy clarity, a comfortable NF 53-profile neck with a 10-inch fingerboard radius, and a beautifully finished swamp-ash body. A classy blend of vintage character and modern playability.

Save 20% ($180) PRS SE Zach Myers 594: was $899 now $719 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ If you’re after a stylish single cut, this could be the one. With $180 off at Guitar Center, the SE Zach Myers 594 pairs a chambered mahogany body with a single F-hole, keeping things lightweight and resonant. Two PRS-designed 245 “S” pickups deliver plenty of punch, making this model as versatile as it is eye-catching.

Save 20% ($216.50) PRS SE Custom 24 Floyd: was $1,079 now $862.50 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ If you love to shred, this one’s for you. With $216 off at Sweetwater, the SE Custom 24 Floyd lets you dive-bomb and chug to your heart’s content, all while showing off its stunning Charcoal Cherry Burst finish. It’s a powerful, stage-ready guitar that proves serious performance doesn’t have to come with a premium price tag.

Save 20% ($220) PRS SE Studio: was $1,099 now $879 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ With $220 off at Guitar Center, the SE Studio is a fantastic all-rounder for players who want maximum flexibility. A figured maple veneer and shallow violin carve give it plenty of visual appeal, while the HSS Narrowfield configuration makes it equally at home in the studio or on stage. A smart buy for any studio guitarist this Black Friday.

