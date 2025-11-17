Fender just launched its Black Friday sale and I can't believe the Player II Stratocaster is this cheap - save up to 30% off a range of Squier and Fender guitars

The Black Friday guitar deals are very nearly upon us, and the latest sale to enter the ring comes via the official Fender shop, where you can bag a nice up to 30% off guitars and accessories . From budget-friendly Squier guitars through to gig-ready MIA electric guitars , there’s an excellent range of items on offer in the sale.

I’ve had a look through the sale already, and the majority of it is discounts on Squier guitars. It includes some of the highly rated Classic Vibe range and some super cool Paranormal series instruments. You can also get money off the American Acoustasonic instruments, American Professional II, and American Performer series guitars if you’re looking for something a little more genteel.

Below, I’ve picked out 7 of my favorite deals for you to get you started. They’ve all got some nice discounts, and include everything from beginner-friendly to gigging workhorse guitars:

Save 30% ($252) Fender Player II Stratocaster: was $839.99 now $587.99 at Fender With a gigantic $252 reduction taking the price down to well below the $600 mark, this Limited Edition Player II Stratocaster is an absolutely stonking deal. It’s the lowest price I’ve seen a Player II guitar going for, so if you’re after a super playable and versatile instrument that punches above its weight then this is a great deal to go for. I reviewed the guitar when it launched, praising the vintage tone of the Alnico pickups, the return of rosewood fingerboards, and the effortlessly playable modern ‘C’ profile neck.

Save 30% ($141.90) Squier Paranormal Offset Telecaster SJ: was $472.99 now $331.09 at Fender This super cool Squier Paranormal Offset Telecaster SJ is quite unlike most other Fender models I’ve come across, blending the offset shape of a Jazzmaster and single coil in the neck position, with the classic bridge pickup of a Telecaster. It’s got a huge $141.90 discount in the Fender sale, so if you’re after a guitar that’s quite unlike any other, this is a great shout.

Save 30% ($141.90) Squier Paranormal Troublemaker Telecaster Deluxe: was $472.99 now $331.09 at Fender Another unusual offspring of the Squier Paranormal series, this Troublemaker Telecaster Deluxe has been discounted by a huge $141.90, taking the price down to well below $350. It's one of the coolest Squier guitars I've ever played, with dual humbuckers and four knob control layout giving some deliciously thick guitar tones. It's even got coil splits for extra tonal versatility, making this a real powerhouse for relatively little cash. We gave it a full five stars out of five in our review, so it's well worth it even at full price. Read more: Squier Paranormal Troublemaker Telecaster Deluxe review

Save 30% ($6.30) Fender Vintage Ads Coaster Set: was $20.99 now $14.69 at Fender This Fender Vintage Ads Coaster Set is a great gifting idea for the Fender fan who already owns too many guitars. Reduced by a cheeky $6.30, you get four different coasters depicting the 1960s ‘You Won’t Part With Yours’ campaign, which saw Fender guitars being used in places of varying insanity, such as skydiving, scuba diving, and surfing. A great shout as a stocking filler for the player who has it all.

Save 30% ($157.50) Squier Classic Vibe 60s Custom Telecaster SH: was $524.99 now $367.49 at Fender This deal was hidden right at the bottom of the page on the Fender website, but precious little gets past me. Packing an SH pickup configuration and a Bigsby B50, this is an absolutely amazing deal with a hefty $157.50 taking the price down to just $367.49. It’s got some really nice retro touches too, with a vintage-tinted gloss neck, double-bound body, and a vintage-inspired headstock design.

Save 30% ($75) Squier Affinity Series Telecaster: was $249.99 now $174.99 at Fender This Squier Affinity Series Telecaster is a great choice for a beginner guitarist, and with a nice $75 reduction on the regular price, it leaves plenty of budget for a practice amplifier and accessories. This limited edition version comes in an all black colorway, making it a great shout for those into rock and metal guitar , and is plenty playable enough for any beginner to get their hands around, thanks to Fender’s trademark ‘C’ shape neck profile.