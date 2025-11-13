Guitar Center just dropped its biggest sale of the year, with thousands of discounts and up to 40% off for Black Friday
The Guitar Center Black Friday sale has landed - saving you hundreds on Epiphone, Fender, Yamaha, Alesis, and more
The Black Friday music deals are kicking off with a bang this year, as Guitar Center is offering up to 40% off a massive range of musical equipment from electric guitars to microphones, acoustic guitars to digital pianos, and so much more. So, no matter what you are looking for, you'll be sure to find a bargain this holiday season.
We must say we're very impressed with what's on offer right now, but if you want to get involved, you only have until the 3rd of December. So, if you see something you like, you'd better act fast - don't let these epic deals pass you by.
Now, we’ve spent some time scouring this sale for what we believe are the best deals, and you can check them out below.
Read moreRead less▼
Guitar Center: Black Friday Sale
With hearty discounts on guitars from Fender and Gibson to a slew of pianos, drum kits, accessories, and more, there is plenty on offer in this epic Black Friday sale!
Read moreRead less▼
For us, this is exactly what we think of when you think of Martin. Its Sitka spruce top paired with sapele back and sides delivers that famous, well-balanced, resonant sound Martin is known for, just at a more wallet-friendly price. Save $150 at Guitar Center.
Read moreRead less▼
On the hunt for an affordable digital piano? Well, look no further than this Yamaha option. Featuring the acclaimed Pure CF Sound Engine and a fully weighted graded hammer action, this piano plays, sounds, and looks fantastic.
Read moreRead less▼
This Guitar Center exclusive was released only a matter of weeks ago, and for Black Friday, it's already receiving a hefty $150 discount!
Read moreRead less▼
This brilliant kit gives you the full drumming experience for much less. It's one of the best budget e-kits you can buy, providing a realistic feel and robust build quality, now at an even more reasonable price.
Read moreRead less▼
Next up is the gorgeous Epiphone ES-335 Figured. The ES-335 is a blues-rock icon, and with that fame comes an eye-watering price tag. Luckily, the Epiphone has you covered with the Epiphone ES-335 Figured. This budget-friendly hollowbody features a set of authentic Gibson USA pickups, meaning it not only looks like the real deal but sounds like it, too! Save a whopping $130 at Guitar Center.
Of course, this is only a small cross-section of what's available, so we implore you to have a look through all the categories for yourself and see what other delights are on offer. The sale runs for a limited time, so be quick to ensure you don't miss out.
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I'm a Senior Deals Writer at MusicRadar, and I'm responsible for writing and maintaining buyer's guides on the site. As part of my role, I also scour the internet for the best deals I can find on gear and get hands-on with the products for reviews. My gear reviews have been published in prominent publications, including Total Guitar, Guitarist, and Future Music, as well as Guitar World.com. I've also had the privilege of interviewing everyone from Slash to Yungblud, as well as members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, and many more.
In a previous life, I worked in music retail, selling everything from digital pianos to electric guitars. I'm also a fully qualified sound engineer who holds a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.