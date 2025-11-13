I’ve seen a lot of Black Friday sales, but this one’s next level - Sweetwater just dropped thousands of discounts of up to 80% off guitars, drums, keys, and more

There are still two weeks to go until the official launch of the Black Friday music deals , but that hasn’t stopped Sweetwater from going live with huge discounts of up to 80% off for its Black Friday sale . They join plenty of other retailers in going extra early this year, turning Black Friday into pretty much a month-long selection of deals on music gear.

The sale features discounts on pretty much any kind of music gear you can imagine, whether you’re shopping for an electronic drum set , or you want to upgrade your mic locker with a brand new condenser microphone . With brands like Roland, Korg, Focusrite, and plenty more to pick from, you’ll want to take a look if you’re planning on buying some cheap music gear.

I’m expecting this sale to run all the way through to Cyber Weekend at the end of the month, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Sweetwater adds some more deals in the run-in. After that it may well convert to Cyber Monday music deals , which tend to be more aimed at recording gear, tech, and plugins.

Sweetwater Black Friday sale: All the early deals

Sweetwater has jumped the gun with its Black Friday sale, launching a full two weeks before the official arrival of Cyber Weekend at the end of November. With thousands of discounts on some of the biggest guitar brands out there, it’s the perfect place to pick up a bargain on the likes of Roland, Korg, Focusrite, Line 6, and more.

Of course, I had to have a look at the sale myself, being an absolute gearhead, and the first thing to catch my eye was a nice $50 off this matched pair of sE Electronics sE7 small diaphragm condensers. Perfect for picking up transient details as drum overheads or spot mics, you can do a lot with a stereo pair of mics, making them great value for any engineer.

If you want a digital piano for Christmas, or you’ve got a young one interested in starting the instrument, then you should definitely check out a hefty $118 off this Roland Go:Piano 88 PX. We gave it a nice four stars out of five in our review , praising it for its light weight, inspiring sound selection, and its complement of 88 full-size keys.