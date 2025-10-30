You can save literal thousands of dollars off music gear in Sweetwater's amazing Early Access Black Friday sale – here are 10 of the best discounts
Make big savings on gear from Universal Audio, Gibson, PRS, Lewitt, and so much more, well ahead of Black Friday
Sweetwater is getting ahead of the Black Friday game dishing out some amazing deals on music gear in its Early Access Black Friday sales event. If you're looking to upgrade your home studio or expand guitar collection, or finally take up the piano, Sweetwater is well worth your attention right now.
Naturally, with so many incredible deals to explore, visiting the Sweetwater site is only advisable if you have plenty of time on your hands. So, to save you some valuable time, we've done the hard work for you and gathered some of the stand out deals, including enormous reductions on some very desirable gear indeed.
Now, if you spot something you like, be quick as the sale ends on the 12th of November.
When I reviewed this stunning Les Paul back in 2023, I said, "The Custom Color Series is a refreshing change of pace for Gibson. Of course, we love Heritage Cherry Sunburst as much as anyone, but there is something exciting about a vintage-inspired guitar that keeps the retro specs where it counts while adding a twist in the form of a bold new look." Save a whopping $600 at Sweetwater.
The Limited Edition American Performer Timber Telecaster, crafted in Corona, California, features Yosemite single-coil pickups for those iconic Tele tones. With a comfortable “Modern C” neck and 22 jumbo frets, it's designed for contemporary playability. Save a generous $320 off.
With a ginormous $400 reduction over at Sweetwater, the PRS Fiore Mark Kettieri is a little different from your regular PRS guitars. Coming in a HSS pickup configuration it's super versatile, with a humbucker that can stay clean even with the volume maxed out. There's also an excellent variety of pickup configurations to choose from thanks to two push-pull tone knobs that unlock different positions for a wealth of tone options.
At just $99, the Pigtronix Constellator is a brilliant deal at Sweetwater thanks to a huge $80 reduction in their Beat the Holiday Rush sale. It's an analog delay pedal that delivers a luscious warm wash that belies its budget price point. It's a seriously underrated bit of gear, and we love the modulated tones it can deliver, as well as the mini size which means it's easily able to fit onto any 'board.
Whether you need it for Zoom calls, streaming purposes, or you want to make quick recordings from the comfort of your desk, the Samson Meteor Mic has got a gigantic $55 reduction in the Sweetwater sale. As well as looking super cool, it delivers a great sound for vocals and spoken word, as well as doing a decent job on instruments like acoustic guitar.
I’m a big fan of Lewitt microphones and this LCT 240 Pro condenser microphone is really great value for money at well below the $200 mark thanks to a $30 discount. As well as delivering superb detail and clarity to recordings, it also includes a shock mount and specifically designed pop filter for the microphone to keep your plosives in check. It also comes with windshield should you need to use it in noisy environments, and a carry case to keep it in good condition.
Probably the most famous piece of recording equipment ever manufactured, the Universal Audio Teletronix LA-2A has been on countless hit records and with a massive $1,000 reduction at Sweetwater, it could be on your next recording too. Often used as a permanent fixture in vocal chains, it'll work great on guitars too. Many engineers say it's pretty much impossible to make it sound bad!
If you're looking for a great quality digital piano, the Casio Privia PX-S3100 is an amazing choice thanks to a hefty $150 off in the Sweetwater sale. With a full 88-key keybed and a whopping 700 different sounds onboard, it can do everything from hyper-realistic grand piano tones through to harpsichords, vibraphones, and loads more.
Using outboard gear can really take your mixes to the next level, offering a tone you can only get with actual transformers and capacitors. This Golden Age Prokect Pre-74 MKIII budget mic preamp is based on the classic Neve 73, giving you timeless sound from the comfort of your home studio. It’s got a cool $100 off at Sweetwater which takes it below $300, making it one of the best value for money preamps I’ve seen so far this year. Add in the fact it only takes up half a rack space and you’ve got a versatile bit of outboard gear for relatively little cash.
Yep, you read that right, $8k for a monitor controller. It’s absolutely ridiculous but I implore you to go take a look at this crazy bit of gear, which has got one of the biggest discounts I’ve seen this year with $3,500 off. Based on the monitor section of the flagship Neve 5088 large-format console, the Class A analogue signal paths of this hardware ensure world-class sound and monitor control. It’s got talkback control and a dedicated headphone amplifier, making it a great all-rounder for pro or home studios that want the best of the best.
