You can save literal thousands of dollars off music gear in Sweetwater's amazing Early Access Black Friday sale – here are 10 of the best discounts

Sweetwater is getting ahead of the Black Friday game dishing out some amazing deals on music gear in its Early Access Black Friday sales event. If you're looking to upgrade your home studio or expand guitar collection, or finally take up the piano, Sweetwater is well worth your attention right now.

Naturally, with so many incredible deals to explore, visiting the Sweetwater site is only advisable if you have plenty of time on your hands. So, to save you some valuable time, we've done the hard work for you and gathered some of the stand out deals, including enormous reductions on some very desirable gear indeed.

Now, if you spot something you like, be quick as the sale ends on the 12th of November.

Save $600 Gibson Les Paul Standard '50s Plain Top Sparkling Burgundy: was $2,599 now $1,999 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ When I reviewed this stunning Les Paul back in 2023, I said, "The Custom Color Series is a refreshing change of pace for Gibson. Of course, we love Heritage Cherry Sunburst as much as anyone, but there is something exciting about a vintage-inspired guitar that keeps the retro specs where it counts while adding a twist in the form of a bold new look." Save a whopping $600 at Sweetwater.

Save 15% ($400) PRS Fiore Mark Kettieri: was $2,649 now $2,249 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ With a ginormous $400 reduction over at Sweetwater, the PRS Fiore Mark Kettieri is a little different from your regular PRS guitars. Coming in a HSS pickup configuration it's super versatile, with a humbucker that can stay clean even with the volume maxed out. There's also an excellent variety of pickup configurations to choose from thanks to two push-pull tone knobs that unlock different positions for a wealth of tone options.

Save 45% ($80) Pigtronix Constellator: was $179 now $99 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ At just $99, the Pigtronix Constellator is a brilliant deal at Sweetwater thanks to a huge $80 reduction in their Beat the Holiday Rush sale. It's an analog delay pedal that delivers a luscious warm wash that belies its budget price point. It's a seriously underrated bit of gear, and we love the modulated tones it can deliver, as well as the mini size which means it's easily able to fit onto any 'board.

Save 79% ($55) Samson Meteor Mic: was $69.99 now $14.99 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ Whether you need it for Zoom calls, streaming purposes, or you want to make quick recordings from the comfort of your desk, the Samson Meteor Mic has got a gigantic $55 reduction in the Sweetwater sale. As well as looking super cool, it delivers a great sound for vocals and spoken word, as well as doing a decent job on instruments like acoustic guitar.

Save 15% ($30) Lewitt LCT 240 Pro: was $199 now $169 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ I’m a big fan of Lewitt microphones and this LCT 240 Pro condenser microphone is really great value for money at well below the $200 mark thanks to a $30 discount. As well as delivering superb detail and clarity to recordings, it also includes a shock mount and specifically designed pop filter for the microphone to keep your plosives in check. It also comes with windshield should you need to use it in noisy environments, and a carry case to keep it in good condition.

Save 17% ($1,001) Universal Audio Teletronix LA-2A: was $5,999 now $4,998 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ Probably the most famous piece of recording equipment ever manufactured, the Universal Audio Teletronix LA-2A has been on countless hit records and with a massive $1,000 reduction at Sweetwater, it could be on your next recording too. Often used as a permanent fixture in vocal chains, it'll work great on guitars too. Many engineers say it's pretty much impossible to make it sound bad!

Casio Privia PX-S3100 Read more Read less ▼ If you're looking for a great quality digital piano, the Casio Privia PX-S3100 is an amazing choice thanks to a hefty $150 off in the Sweetwater sale. With a full 88-key keybed and a whopping 700 different sounds onboard, it can do everything from hyper-realistic grand piano tones through to harpsichords, vibraphones, and loads more.

Save 29% ($100) Golden Age Project Pre-73 MKIII: was $349 now $249 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ Using outboard gear can really take your mixes to the next level, offering a tone you can only get with actual transformers and capacitors. This Golden Age Prokect Pre-74 MKIII budget mic preamp is based on the classic Neve 73, giving you timeless sound from the comfort of your home studio. It’s got a cool $100 off at Sweetwater which takes it below $300, making it one of the best value for money preamps I’ve seen so far this year. Add in the fact it only takes up half a rack space and you’ve got a versatile bit of outboard gear for relatively little cash.

Save 44% ($3,500) Rupert Neve 5058 Nexus Monitor Controller: was $7,999 now $4,499 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ Yep, you read that right, $8k for a monitor controller. It’s absolutely ridiculous but I implore you to go take a look at this crazy bit of gear, which has got one of the biggest discounts I’ve seen this year with $3,500 off. Based on the monitor section of the flagship Neve 5088 large-format console, the Class A analogue signal paths of this hardware ensure world-class sound and monitor control. It’s got talkback control and a dedicated headphone amplifier, making it a great all-rounder for pro or home studios that want the best of the best.