Get the most out of your pedals and save £422 on one of the best pedal platform amps I've played - the Victory V40 Duchess Deluxe MKII Head

A lovingly constructed pedal board deserves an equally well-considered amplifier. Get that combination right, and your pedals and amplifier will work together to sound their best. There are a number of different, equally valid choices, the Victory V40 Duchess Deluxe MKII head being one.

It also happens to be one of my favourites, having tested amps from the Duchess MKII family as a reviewer. Now, Thomann is offering the chance to pick one up at a massive £422 discount.

Save £422 Victory V40 Duchess Deluxe Head MKII: was £2,199 now £1,777 at Thomann The V40 Duchess Deluxe MKII is one of my favourite pedal platform amps. Featuring two voice switches, a tremolo circuit, and a real spring reverb, it will suit most setups and is a bargain at Thomann with a £422 discount.

Sporting improvements inspired by Victory's high-end MK amplifiers, the reason I'm such a fan of the Duchess Deluxe MKII is its flexibility. With two voice switches that both boast three settings, there's a lot of tweakability in that all-important midrange, meaning I was able to set it to suit both my mid forward boosts, like my Tube Screamer, and my drives that were a little more full range, such as my Blues Driver.



Add in a Master volume so the amp can be set on the edge of breakup at sensible volumes, plus a real spring reverb and a tremolo circuit, and it's a pedal platform that will suit almost any pedal setup.

