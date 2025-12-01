Get the most out of your pedals and save £422 on one of the best pedal platform amps I've played - the Victory V40 Duchess Deluxe MKII Head
Thomann slaps a handy discount on the recently released Victory Duchess Deluxe MKII Head
A lovingly constructed pedal board deserves an equally well-considered amplifier. Get that combination right, and your pedals and amplifier will work together to sound their best. There are a number of different, equally valid choices, the Victory V40 Duchess Deluxe MKII head being one.
It also happens to be one of my favourites, having tested amps from the Duchess MKII family as a reviewer. Now, Thomann is offering the chance to pick one up at a massive £422 discount.
The V40 Duchess Deluxe MKII is one of my favourite pedal platform amps. Featuring two voice switches, a tremolo circuit, and a real spring reverb, it will suit most setups and is a bargain at Thomann with a £422 discount.
Sporting improvements inspired by Victory's high-end MK amplifiers, the reason I'm such a fan of the Duchess Deluxe MKII is its flexibility. With two voice switches that both boast three settings, there's a lot of tweakability in that all-important midrange, meaning I was able to set it to suit both my mid forward boosts, like my Tube Screamer, and my drives that were a little more full range, such as my Blues Driver.
Add in a Master volume so the amp can be set on the edge of breakup at sensible volumes, plus a real spring reverb and a tremolo circuit, and it's a pedal platform that will suit almost any pedal setup.
Shop more Black Friday deals
- B&H Photo: Early Bird Holiday deals
- Fender store: Player II Strat lowest price ever
- Gear4Music: Early Black Friday deals are live
- Guitar Center: Up to 40% Black Friday sale
- Guitar Tricks:
$899$99 annual sub
- IK Multimedia: Up to $300 off Tonex hardware
- Musician's Friend: Early Black Friday 50% sale
- Native Instruments: Over 50% off UA bundle
- Plugin Boutique: 100s of software savings
- Positive Grid: Up to $50 Spark savings
- Reverb: Black Friday early access
- Sweetwater: Up to 80% off Black Friday sale
- Thomann: Up to 70% off Cyber Week sale
- Universal Audio: 12 Days of UAD software sale
- Waves: Huge plugin bundle deals up to 95% off
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
Pete cut his teeth as a guitarist by spending over a decade playing in both function and original bands whilst teaching during the week. He now uses this experience combined with degrees in Music and Web Design, plus a general addiction to all things guitar gear, to write reviews for MusicRadar and Guitar World. When not experimenting with his pedalboard, he will spend any extra time he has perfecting his extensive coffee-making setup.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.