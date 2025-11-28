Just £99 for 14 effects pedals in one? Surely this TC Electronic Plethora X1 compact multi-effects deal makes it the most value-packed stompbox this Black Friday

There's a strong case to be made for having one 'Swiss Army Knife' stompbox on your pedalboard. Especially if the Black Friday music deals just gave us one of the finest around for an absolute bargain, because Thomann has the TC Electronic Plethora X1 for just £99 right now.

Our review called the Plethora X1 "astounding" in its utility and "a convenient do-it-all pedal which could be adapted to any 'board". The smallest of TC's Plethora series on multi-effects by a long shot, it combines the company's most popular compact pedals in one with delay, reverb, modulation, compressor, harmonizer and more. It was excellent value at its launch price of £159, now it's a steal!

If you are fighting for space on your pedalboard or only need specific effects now and again, the Plethora X1 is the perfect solution with onboard presets and the potential offered by its pressure-sensitive MASH footswitch. This allows players to control specific effect parameters in real-time – such as feedback and modulation depth.

There's so much to explore and inspire on this pedal, and for the discounted price of £99 at Thomann it represents some of the very best bang for buck you'll find in a pedal right now.

Save 26% (£34) TC Electronic Plethora X1: was £133 now £99 at Thomann One small pedal: 14 great effects. The TC Electronic Plethora X1 will earn its place on your pedalboard for your reverb, delay, compressor and modulation needs – plus more! Now it's hit a rock bottom price for just £99 in Thomann's Black Friday bonanza.

Shop more Black Friday deals