With these massive Black Friday savings on Boss Katana amps and compact pedals, it's time to rethink your home practice rig

Can you believe it? It’s Black Friday week already! The biggest shopping extravaganza of the year is almost here, and that means a ton of awesome Black Friday music deals dropping left, right and centre. I don’t want to add to the chaos, but I have found a guitar deal that you don't want to miss. Right now, there are some fantastic discounts on Boss products, including the Katana, loopers, classic compact pedals, and accessories.

Whether you're thinking about upgrading your gear, adding some new effects to your collection, or picking up a perfect gift for the guitarist in your life, now is definitely the time to pounce on these amazing deals.

Check out some of the best Boss items currently on sale below and grab yourself a sweet bargain without having to wait until the big day on Friday.

#1 practice amp Save 18% ($64.36) Boss Katana 50 Gen 3: was $349.99 now $285.63 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Boss’ Katana 50 is the new benchmark for modern practice amplifiers. It’s got more juice than a Sicilian lemon, more tone than 80s Schwarzenegger, and more versatility than Matthew McConaughey – thanks to its unbelievably good digital modelling technology, including a Tube Logic modelling system that adds a realistic valve-y feel to your chosen tone. Throw in some serious connectivity, and you’ve got a beginner-friendly workhorse that’ll see you right through to thousand-cap venues.

Save 18% ($20) Boss RC-1 Looper: was $109.99 now $89.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ For us, the Boss RC-1 Loop Station is a really easy-to-use looper pedal with great functionality, 12 minutes of record time, stereo ins and outs, and superb build quality. This pedal is perfect for simple looping in a live performance setting or for writing.



Save 21% ($15) Boss DS-1 Distortion: was $69.99 now $54.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ The Boss DS-1 Distortion is an absolute classic of the genre. Stomped by everyone from Kurt Cobain to Joe Satriani, its affordability and rampant gain have made it one of the most popular guitar pedals of all time. Perhaps that’s why I’ve owned two in my lifetime, after regretting selling the first – but, incredibly, I’m now considering buying another.

Boss GT-1000 Read more Read less ▼ Whether you need a great variety of expressive tones for performing on stage or want to create entirely new signature sounds, the Boss GT-1000 delivers extremely powerful guitar tone and effects capabilities in a stage-worthy, portable, all-in-one rig package.



Save 20% ($10) Boss Instrument Cable Bundle: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Musician's Friend Read more Read less ▼ It might not be as exciting as a new guitar or pedal, but quality guitar cables are a must for any guitarist. Over at the Musician's Friend early Black Friday sale, we spotted this Boss Instrument/Patch cable bundle with a nice $10 discount. It features a single instrument cable and two patch cables, making it a great buy for guitarists who need to stock up for less.

Save $70 Boss Katana Gen 3 100W: was $449.99 now $379.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ The Boss Katana is arguably one of the most revered practice amps of the last few years, and it’s easy to see why. Loaded with top-notch effects and amp models as well as three power settings, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better practice solution on the market.

Watch our Katana demo video

Need help choosing which Katana amp is best for you? Well, watch our in-depth demo video where our very own Si walks you through each amps features.

Boss Katana Gen 3 is here - check out the sights and sounds - YouTube Watch On

