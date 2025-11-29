Roland's TD716 electronic drum set is designed to be a VST killer. Now it's had a massive $1,800 wiped off the price at Sweetwater for Cyber Weekend – you’ll get a drum rug and throne worth nearly $500 for free, too!

Roland’s TD716 saw the brand turn the corner we’ve all been waiting for when it was released in 2024. Finally, an electronic drum set from Roland that features sounds so good, you won’t need to go near a computer. But it comes at a premium price. Thankfully, it’s our job to hunt Big Game product deals, and this Black Friday electronic drum kit deal is one of the biggest. Sweetwater's Black Friday Sale has absolutely demolished the price of the Roland TD716 with a whopping $1,800 off, but to make the deal even more enticing, they’re offering a free hydraulic drum throne and drum rug bundled with the kit.

Save $1,800 Roland TD716 V-Drums electronic drum set: was $8,799.99 now $6,999.99 at Sweetwater Sound Roland's TD716 is the top-of-the range V-Drums setup in the flagship 7 Series, and here you can get it discounted with a huge saving of $1,800. That's not all, though, Sweetwater is also offering a free hydraulic drum throne and drum rug bundle worth over $467 in its own right! If you want the best V-drums set money can buy, this is it, and while it remains an expensive purchase, it's a massive saving that you won't want to miss if you're already debating pulling the trigger.

The TD716 is a pro-level V-Drums setup, featuring a six-piece drum pad configuration with two crash cymbals, a ride and hi-hats. It’s all centered around the excellent V71 module - the most powerful drum brain Roland has ever created with next-level sound generation, a colour screen, digital pad compatibility and lots, lots more.

(Image credit: Roland)

Next-level sounds

(Image credit: FutureOlly Curtis)

The V71 module takes the drum module rulebook at burns it to the ground. These aren’t the unsatisfying on-board samples you’re used to. Instead, they’re multi-mic’d, multi-sampled acoustic drum sounds captured in pro studios. Plus you can expand it with Roland Cloud, which gives you access to beautifully captured kits ported from DW Soundworks, beamed straight into the module's memory banks.

There’s Roland’s best-ever dynamic response from ghost notes to rimshots, all draped in controllable, real room ambience for the most authentic drum sounds you’ve ever heard from a Roland module.

Best-in-class triggering

(Image credit: Roland)

Every person and their Alesis Nitro Pro has access to mesh heads these days. But Roland invented the technology, and has continued to refine it. Here we get the dual-ply Roland blueprint across the board, but under the hood there’s more. The PD14DSX digital snare is nothing short of mind blowing, complete with its positional-sensing, digital snare strainer and throwoff. Yes, you can turn the snare wires off mechanically just as you would on a real drum.

Market-leading electronic cymbals

(Image credit: Roland)

Meanwhile, the cymbal pads are all cutting-edge too. The VH14D digital hi-hats are full-size, can differentiate between two hands, and respond more naturally than any other hi-hat pad on the market. It’s a similar story with the CY-18DR digital ride cymbal, which offers three realistic playing zones (edge, bow, bell) in a decent-size format, with playing articulations so nuanced, you can even use your finger to mute it!

I could write thousands of words about this kit, (in fact, I have, check out the TD716 review here). Ultimately, this deal is still ‘exclusive’ simply because of the high price. But, if you’ve been looking for one of the best electronic drum sets out there and have the reserves ready, you’ve just found your early Christmas present.

