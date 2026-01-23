DW expands DWe line-up with Roland module and cymbal-equipped bundles

DWe x Roland V51 Module Kit Bundles with Jay Lane - YouTube Watch On

NAMM 2026: Back in 2022, DW announced its DWe line of electronic-acoustic convertible drum sets, delivering a premium acoustic kit that doubled as one of the world's best electronic drum sets. Years in the making, it combined premium DW 333 drum shells, internally-mounted wireless triger technology, access to DW’s Soundworks computer-based sound library. It was another 12 months before we finally got our hands on the first production models.

Now, DW has announced integration with modules from parent company, Roland, meaning that you can now purchase a DWe kit –– complete with wirelessly-connected triggering –– and pair it seamlessly with one of Roland’s next-generation modules.

The range-expansion centres around all-new DWe bundles, which are available in four-andfive-piece configurations. For the four-piece, that means a 12x9” rack tom, 14x12” floor tom, 20x14” bass drum, and 14x5.5” snare drum.

The five-piece, meanwhile, comes with 10x8” and 12x9” rack toms, a 16x14” floor tom, 22x16” floor tom and a 14x6.5” snare drum. Also included in the bundle is a cymbal pack, giving the option of either DW’s Metal Cymbal Pack or a Roland pack comprising CY-16R-T crash/ride pads as well as its VH-10 hi-hat pad. Bundle purchasers will also receive a DrumLink Wireless Hub, Roland Rubix24 audio interface, DW 5000 hardware pack, and a DW Soundworks license.

The big news, though, is that DWe shells and cymbals are no longer exclusively tied to using DW’s computer--based sounds. Both of these bundles come with the option of either a Roland V71 or V51 module. The V71 was released in 2024, and saw Roland turn a fairly big corner, bringing VST-rivalling multi-mic’d and multi-layered sounds (ported from DW’s Soundworks library) natively to a drum module.

It was the answer to the pleas of drummers everywhere who didn’t want to connect to a computer for superior drum sounds when practicing, recording or playing live. Then, in late 2025, Roland took the concept nuclear by unleashing its V51 and V31 modules. These share the same core sound library as the V71, offering Roland’s greatest module-based sound libraries at a lower price point, and now they’re available to DWe owners.

In addition to the shell pack bundles, DW has also created its DWe Side Snare bundle. Here, you get a 10x5” maple snare, equipped with a DWe digiMAG throwoff (a physical, traditional-style throwoff that can turn your electronic snares off). Also included in the bundle is a DWe DrumLink wireless hub and Soundworks license.

For more information on the full range of DWe bundles, visit the DW website.