DW’s Limited Edition MFG True-Cast 14x4” snare brings a piccolo to its sand-cast, machined bell bronze range, but if you want one you’re going to need to be quick
Designed in collaboration with Dave Elitch, the shallowest-ever True-Cast snare is limited to only 100 pieces
If there’s one trend that we’re glad to see continued at Namm 2026 , it’s that of heavyweight, cast bell bronze snare drums, and DW is first out of the gate with the latest edition to its True-Cast series, the Limited Edition MFG True-Cast 14x4” snare drum.
Designed in collaboration with ace session drummer, posture expert and cast-snare aficionado, Dave Elitch (The Mars Volta, Miley Cyrus, Weezer and more), the 4-inch-deep version of the True-Cast is just slim enough to claim the crown as DW’s first ever piccolo model in the range.
Shell-wise, the True-Cast features a contoured profile, starting at 5mm-thick at the top and bottom, and tapering into the classic ‘Bell Brass’ 3mm thickness in the middle of its height. It’s sand-casted as a single piece and machined into its final dimensions, with two-piece machined DW Mini-Turret lugs made of solid brass along with True-Cast hoops.
Elsewhere, the brass theme continues with a Mini-Mag throwoff and matching buttplate, tension rods –– even the mounting screws –– all made from hand-machined brass at DW’s Oxnard, California HQ.
The True-Cast 14x4” comes with 20-strand True-Tone snare wires, and is fitted with vented DW MFG heads made my Remo. Now for the bad news - numbers are extremely limited with only 100 drums set to go into production ever.
Each snare ships with a certificate of authenticity, and includes a custom-made, blacked-out flightcase made by Calzone Anvil. For more information on DW True-Cast snares, or to find a stockist, visit the DW website.
Stuart has been working for guitar publications since 2008, beginning his career as Reviews Editor for Total Guitar before becoming Editor for six years. During this time, he and the team brought the magazine into the modern age with digital editions, a Youtube channel and the Apple chart-bothering Total Guitar Podcast. Stuart has also served as a freelance writer for Guitar World, Guitarist and MusicRadar reviewing hundreds of products spanning everything from acoustic guitars to valve amps, modelers and plugins. When not spouting his opinions on the best new gear, Stuart has been reminded on many occasions that the 'never meet your heroes' rule is entirely wrong, clocking-up interviews with the likes of Eddie Van Halen, Foo Fighters, Green Day and many, many more.
