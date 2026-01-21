DW’s Limited Edition MFG True-Cast 14x4” snare brings a piccolo to its sand-cast, machined bell bronze range, but if you want one you’re going to need to be quick

DW MFG Limited Edition True-Cast 4x14" - YouTube Watch On

If there’s one trend that we’re glad to see continued at Namm 2026 , it’s that of heavyweight, cast bell bronze snare drums, and DW is first out of the gate with the latest edition to its True-Cast series, the Limited Edition MFG True-Cast 14x4” snare drum.

Designed in collaboration with ace session drummer, posture expert and cast-snare aficionado, Dave Elitch (The Mars Volta, Miley Cyrus, Weezer and more), the 4-inch-deep version of the True-Cast is just slim enough to claim the crown as DW’s first ever piccolo model in the range.

Shell-wise, the True-Cast features a contoured profile, starting at 5mm-thick at the top and bottom, and tapering into the classic ‘Bell Brass’ 3mm thickness in the middle of its height. It’s sand-casted as a single piece and machined into its final dimensions, with two-piece machined DW Mini-Turret lugs made of solid brass along with True-Cast hoops.

Elsewhere, the brass theme continues with a Mini-Mag throwoff and matching buttplate, tension rods –– even the mounting screws –– all made from hand-machined brass at DW’s Oxnard, California HQ.

The True-Cast 14x4” comes with 20-strand True-Tone snare wires, and is fitted with vented DW MFG heads made my Remo. Now for the bad news - numbers are extremely limited with only 100 drums set to go into production ever.

Each snare ships with a certificate of authenticity, and includes a custom-made, blacked-out flightcase made by Calzone Anvil. For more information on DW True-Cast snares, or to find a stockist, visit the DW website.