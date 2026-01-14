"Music seems to have the power to connect hearts at a deeper level than words ever could": Japan and South Korean leaders cap diplomatic summit with a drum duet

Well, this is a new one. A diplomatic summit between South Korea and Japan was wrapped up yesterday (January 13) by the two leaders – South Korean president Lee Jae Myung and Japan’s prime minister Sanae Takaichi playing a drum duet together.

No, this isn’t a surreal sequence dreamt up by an anime animator or more AI slop. It actually happened. Takaichi actually used to be the drummer in a metal band and in a nod to her past, the leaders ended their summit in playful fashion by banging out a medley of K-pop hits, including Dynamite by BTS and Kpop Demon Hunters’ Golden.

A post shared by Asia Scrolls (@asiascrolls) A photo posted by on

Lee described his performance as “a little clumsy” but it seems like the President didn’t embarrass himself.

The South Korean leader was visiting Nara, Takaichi’s hometown and as a gift he gave his counterpart a new kit. The pair also exchanged drumsticks after their performance.

Writing on Twitter/X afterwards, Takaichi said: "When we met at APEC last year, (Lee) said it was his dream to play the drums, so we prepared a surprise.”

Unsurprisingly, the footage has gone viral, not just in East Asia but around the world. "Music seems to have the power to connect hearts at a deeper level than words ever could," one X user wrote in Korean. "Exchanges like this may be quiet, but they will surely help move relations between Korea and Japan forward."

"Just seeing them actually playing drums together - not just posing - looks like they are having so much fun, and that's what matters most," one user tweeted in Japanese. "Both Korea and Japan are facing tough situations, but if we can meet each other halfway, I truly believe things will move in a positive direction."

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The two countries haven’t always had an easy relationship. Korea, after all, was occupied by the Japanese during the Second World War, and there have been various territorial disputes down the centuries. But both nations are now US allies in a region where China is an increasingly assertive major power.

Given the current situation in other areas of the world, perhaps more world leaders could think of adopting music as a diplomatic tool? In summary: more drums, less bombs.