Arturia's FX Collection 6 adds an ambient plugin specialising in "novel, emotive textures" and a souped-up H910 Harmonizer

Arturia has released an update to its FX Collection, adding two new plugins and a trio of recent releases to the bundle.

The headline addition for FX Collection 6 is Efx Ambient, the next instalment in Arturia’s range of modern, creative effects, joining the granular Efx Fragments, Efx Motions effects shaper and Efx Refract unison effect.

Described by Arturia as a ‘dreamlike processor’, Efx Ambient is a plugin that combines elements of pitch-shifting, distortion and spatial processing, specialising in soundscapes and washed-out textures. This has six modes, named Reflect, Woven, Siren, Organist, Codec and Sunken, each of which is designed to generate a different form of ambience.

According to Arturia, these can create “novel, emotive textures through six expertly designed modes, using state-of-the-art spectral processing, and Feedback Delay Networks rendered usable by macros.”

Arturia Efx Ambient (Image credit: Arturia)

On the surface level its controls are incredibly simple. Along with the list of modes, its basic UI has just Tone and Space parameters, which can be adjusted using an X/Y control surface, along with Dry/Wet mix. As is typical of Arturia plugins, an expanded Advanced view hides a variety of controls that allow for deeper shaping of the effect.

Here, users can access deeper controls for the plugin’s two main modules, along with a modulation section with a function generator LFO, as well as sequencer, envelope follower, macro and randomisation tools.

The second new addition is Pitch Shifter-910, a take on the classic Eventide H910 Harmonizer, which was launched in the mid-1970s and was known for being the first digital studio effect processor, used on countless releases across rock, pop and dance music.

The H910 was particularly popular for vocal production, due to its ability to create harmonies using pitch shifts set to specific musical intervals. The effect can also sound great on guitars, synths and drums.

Arturia's Pitch Shifter 910 – a take on the classic H910 Harmonizer from Eventide (Image credit: Arturia)

Arturia’s take has both vintage and modern pitchshifting engines as well as a dedicated delay section that can be used to create pitched repeats. It also has a dual mono mode, which recreates the classic studio trick of using two H910s to have shifted versions of an audio signal panned hard left and right.

The remaining three FX Collection additions are Mix Drums, Tape J-37 and Bus Transient.

Mix Drums was first released last year, and was one of our favourite software releases of 2025. It is a multi-band processor that combines elements of saturation, compression, EQ and reverb, all specifically designed to finesse drums and percussion.

(Image credit: ARTURIA)

Designed in collaboration with producer Emre Ramazanoglu, Mix Drums' phase-coherent design ensures that parallel processing combining dry, distorted and compressed signals won't present any problems at the output, avoiding the phase issues that can occur when multiple signal paths are misaligned.

There's also automated gain staging at the input, along with a signal path clipper at the output stage, designed to boost perceived loudness and tame peak levels without introducing unwanted harshness and distortion.

Tape J-37 is modelled on the classic Studer J37 tape machine, and aims to impart the colouration and harmonic distortion that original machine is renowned for. It has four colour character modes to choose from. The advanced controls include EQ, delay, wow and flutter parameters.

Finally, Bus Transient is a transient shaper that offers control over attack and sustain stages across three adjustable frequency bands.

These five additions bring the full FX Collection package up to a total of 39 plugins, also featuring a variety of compressors, filters, delays, reverbs, distortions and more.

Along with the new plugins, FX Collection 6 also updates 24 other plugins, introducing 134 new presets in the process.

Although less established than its V Collection synth bundle, for our money the FX Collection is shaping up as the strongest part of Arturia’s software range. Considering both the breadth of tools on offer and the general ease-of-use that comes with its well-designed UIs, the FX Collection is one of the most appealing plugin bundles on the market right now.

For the first time, Arturia is also launching an ‘Intro’ version of its FX Collection, containing six ‘essential’ effects priced at $/€99. This includes the Plate-140 reverb, Tape-201 delay and Tape Mello-Fi tape emulation, along with Efx Fragments, Efx Motions and Mix Drums.

Naturally, this truncated selection is far less comprehensive than the full FX Collection – and what makes these six specific plugins more essential than, say, compressors or filters remains to be seen – but it’s still a good price point for a varied selection of impressive effects.

As for the full FX Collection 6, that’s out now priced at $/€499. Head to the Arturia site for more info.