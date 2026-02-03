This free, super-glitchy multi-effects plugin is designed for happy accidents

Created by developer Jonas Eriksson, Tape Fiasco is one of the most impressive free plugins we've come across in months. Easily as versatile as many paid-for tools, it's an experimental, glitchy multi-effect with a unique but slightly mystifying UI that's designed to encourage happy accidents.

Tape Fiasco brings together three time-based effects in a single plugin: a granular time-stretcher, a glitchy, rhythmic stutter effect and a tape-style varispeed function. Each of these modules can be used independently or chained up with the others via configurable signal routing.

Tape Fiasco's interface is based around multiple blocks that graphically represent specific parameters – though it's not exactly what we'd call intuitive, it certainly is visually impressive, and there's a guide on Eriksson's website that explains how it all works.

The plugin's Stretch effect records incoming audio into a buffer and plays it back using overlapping grains, offering control over playback speed, grain size, pitch, tempo and stereo spread, with options for randomization and reversing, so there's a whole lot of flexibility here for creating granular soundscapes.

Tape Fiasco (Image credit: Tape Fiasco)

Tape Fiasco's tempo-synced Stutter module captures slices of audio and repeats them rhythmically – it's a classic effect that you'll have heard before in glitch and IDM, but there's a huge amount of control available over timing, pitch and dynamics, along with rhythmic and probability-based variation. There's also a multimode filter built into the Stutter module with with formant and comb modes alongside the conventional resonant low- and high-pass.

Lastly we have the Varispeed effect, which simulates the sound of a tape machine varying in playback speed. Once again, there's a lot more versatility on offer here than you might expect: tape-modelled wow/flutter, a DJ-style scratch effect, two flavours of distortion and a compressor thrown in for good measure.

Alongside its three modules, Tape Fiasco is equipped with an envelope follower that uses an incoming signal to modulate its effect parameters.

All of that adds up to a powerful effects processor that can be utilized across multiple contexts, whether you're adventuring into experimental sound design or just looking for a way to add a little sonic flavour to a vocal line or guitar riff.

Tape Fiasco is available in VST3/AU formats for macOS and VST3 for Windows, but it's only been tested on Ableton Live 12.2 with macOS Sequoia 15.1.

Head over to Jonas Eriksson's website to download Tape Fiasco.