“It is clear why creators are concerned. Tech firms train models on copyrighted works without permission”: Four in five musicians are “worried” about AI music

Nearly 80% of musicians say that they are “worried” about the rise in AI music.

That stat leaps out from a new survey commissioned by PRS For Music. Over 2600 of the society’s members were interviewed last September, and whilst it seems there is greater understanding about how AI works now compared to two years ago, this hasn’t assuaged fears about the technology’s impact.

More than 70% of respondents said they “understand how AI music creation works” – an increase of 19% from 2023, while 76% said that AI has the potential to “negatively affect” their livelihoods (up 7% from 2023), and yes 79% said they were “worried” about AI music competing with human created music – a 5% increase.

Among PRS members, there seems to be an overwhelming desire for regulation of AI and protection for human musicians. Some 93% say artists deserve to be compensated if their music is used to train AI models, the same amount as those that they would like to decide if their music is used design AI tools. Meanwhile, 92% say tech firms should be “transparent” about how AI works.

In a statement, PRS For Music’s Chief Strategy Officer John Mottram said: “It is clear why creators are concerned. Tech firms train models on copyright works without permission or payment building commercial services designed to compete with or replace the human creators.”

“Music creators are already using AI to find new ways to enhance their creativity, but it is up to policymakers to make sure that livelihoods are protected, not diminished to cater to big tech.”

“We will continue to champion the value of songwriters’ and composers’ works and advocate for a future where innovation and artistry can thrive together.”

The UK government had been suggesting that they were ready to make changes to UK law to allow tech firms to use copyrighted material to train their AI models, with artists only being allowed an opt out (instead of tech firms having to opt-in). Since a consultation exercise last year came out firmly against the government’s preferred option, all has gone quiet on this front. There will be a King’s Speech this spring and by then we’ll know whether the government has decided to go ahead with their plans, or if they’ve quietly opted to execute a(nother) U-turn.