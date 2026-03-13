“The Matrix hack song to clear your debt and get wealthy”: Is Anita Ward’s Ring My Bell more than just a disco classic?

Released in 1979, Anita Ward’s Ring My Bell is undoubtedly a disco classic, but does it also contain mystical powers that can help you to manifest your way to cancelling your debts and accumulating wealth?

It seems unlikely – very unlikely, in fact – but that’s the claim being made by numerous TikTok users, who believe that the song contains an ‘abundance frequency’ that will help you to ‘hack the Matrix’ and achieve success.

The trend appears to stem from TikTok user GoddessInanna15, who has posted multiple videos that make a variety of claims about the potential power of Ring My Bell. The caption on one of them suggests that it’s a ‘Matrix Hack’ (a reference to the 1999 sci-fi film to cancel debt, attract wealth and win money.

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That seems like a lot of financial heavy lifting, so maybe you need to make the full 8-minute version part of your morning routine if you want to reap all those benefits.

Anita Ward - Ring My Bell - YouTube Watch On

Despite none of these claims being based on any kind of scientific fact, TikTok users have been quick to jump on this latest manifestation trend. Billboard reports that there are now more than 5,000 videos that use official Ring My Bell audio, with plenty of posters reporting successful results.

Whether these can be attributed directly to listening to Ring My Bell is open to debate, but one person who’s definitely benefitting from the song’s revival is Frederick Wright, its songwriter. Billboard’s stats also show that it was streamed 2.53 million times in the US in the week ending 5 March, a 277% increase on the previous week.

What of Anita Ward, though? As the song’s singer, surely she had the most to gain from Ring My Bell’s hitherto unknown powers?

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Given that it was her only major hit, you could argue that the point is proved – lightning, and those abundance frequencies, were captured in a bottle/bell – but the counterpoint to this is that, despite the fact that she’s continued to sing it throughout her career, it’s never helped her to achieve a similar level of success with any other song.

The universe works in mysterious ways, clearly.