"A first step in making sure that these ‌tracks ⁠don't dilute the royalty pool in any significant way": Deezer to launch an AI sniffer for users on all platforms

Deezer has announced that it's launching a free online tool that can detect AI-generated tracks in playlists and that it will be available to users of all the major streaming platforms.

The French company has been ahead of the game regarding the detection and labelling of AI content on their own platform – they have been tagging AI-generated ​songs and automatically removing them from algorithmic recommendations and ​editorial playlists for several years now. Over 44% of tracks Deezer receives each day are AI-generated, which in 2026 equates to 75,000 every day.

The tool will allow users on 20 of the most common platforms – including Spotify - to scan their playlists for AI tracks.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Partly the new tool seems to be a response to consumer demand: a recent survey Deezer conducted in association with Ipsos found that 80% of respondents wanted AI music to be clearly labelled on all streaming platforms. The company has also revealed that 43% of users joining them from other streaming services already have AI-generated music on their playlists.

And the issue of artist royalties is in there too. In their statement announcing the tool Deezer has cited a 2024 CISAC study that showed 25% of artists’ revenue, or €4 billion ($4.6 billion) each year, ​could be at ​risk of ⁠being siphoned off by AI-generated songs by 2028. The company have said that the tool is "a first step in making sure that these ‌tracks don't dilute the royalty pool in any significant way."

Clearly Deezer are taking the issue a lot more seriously than their competitors. Is it too soon to say they are the ethical choice in the streaming market?