“To everyone who is gassed up about the new ways you can fake making art, by all means drive right off that cliff”: Jack Antonoff blasts those who use AI in music

Jack Antonoff has told the world, in no uncertain terms, what he thinks of AI-generated music. In short: he’s not a fan.

The songwriter and producer, who’s worked with Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Kendrick Lamar and Sabrina Carpenter, amongst many others, has written a lengthy blog on his Instagram account, in which he calls creating music “a holy process” and those who use AI “Godless whores”

And it’s all in lower case. Make of that what you will.

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“We… have never been looking for this work to become quicker or easier,” he explained. “We were never frustrated by the randomness and magic it takes, we do it for that exact reason.”

Addressing those who do use AI in their music, he writes: “So to everyone who is gassed up about the new ways you can fake making art, by all means drive right off that cliff.

"We’re genuinely happy to see you go. Generations coming will be engaging in the ancient ritual of writing, recording, and performing as it comes to us from God.”

A post shared by jack antonoff (@jackantonoff) A photo posted by on

He continued: “As we embark on this strange detour where the bad actors will willingly reveal themselves through slop, and the struggling greats will be further spread thin to make an honest living doing what they were put on earth to do, we (myself, the band and everyone I know frankly) remain more dedicated than ever to reveal what comes from within.”

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Antonoff is well known for being opinionated about many of the music industry’s pressing issues. Talking last year to Rolling Stone about the virtual monopoly that certain companies have in the live sector, he said: “You and your band can’t turn a profit, and then we have to watch the companies that own all these rooms and monopolise the whole f***ing thing and post billions of earnings.”

And last month, he reacted sarcastically to news that Ticketmaster had caught scalpers using its services, posting: “You caught you?” on Twitter/ X.

Antonoff also used his Instagram post to remind the world that his band Bleachers have a new album out next week – Everyone For Ten Minutes – and that they’re going on a North American tour soon. The first date is in New Orleans on May 20. “Cannot f***ing wait. Sending love!” the 42-year-old producer added cheerily.