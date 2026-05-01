“I don’t think it’s normal to have the same collaborators over and over": Jack Antonoff says he has no problem with not being involved on Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Life Of A Showgirl
He suggests that it was a “weird miracle” that the two of them had such a long run together
If you’re a songwriter and producer who’s worked extensively with an artist on their previous seven studio albums, there must be a part of you that assumes that you’re going to get the call to collaborate on the next one.
Jack Antonoff, however, says that he totally understands why Taylor Swift chose to go in a different direction on The Life Of A Showgirl, and suggests that it was a “weird miracle” that the two of them had such a long run together prior to that.
The Bleachers frontman made his remarks in an interview with Howard Stern, explaining that “I only feel grateful for the work that has happened.”Article continues below
In light of a question about his absence from 2025’s The Life Of A Showgirl, which Swift made with Swedish producers Max Martin and Shellback, he added: “Maybe it’s only because I write my own songs and sing them, but I understand that need to have different collaborators and jump around.”
In fact, says Antonoff, it’s actually the constant creative partnerships that should be the ones that raise eyebrows.
“I don’t think it’s normal to have the same collaborators over and over, and when I’ve had it with people, I think it’s a weird miracle,” he confirms.
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I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
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