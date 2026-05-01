“From underground beats to high-stakes espionage, get ready to turn the speakers up”: Chase & Status sign up for new James Bond video game

It’s been announced that Chase & Status are to join the cast of the upcoming James Bond video game, entitled 007: First Light.

Yes, whilst Amazon – who now hold the rights to the film franchise – take their time in sorting out a new Bond film, fans who need a fix of 007 action will have to make do with the game. It’s being developed by a Danish firm called IO Interactive, who confirmed the news about the dance duo’s involvement via Twitter/ X yesterday.

“From underground beats to high-stakes espionage, get ready to turn the speakers up,” it posted. “Chase & Status are stepping into the world of 007 First Light and this re-imagined origin story for James Bond.”

Article continues below

From underground beats to high-stakes espionage, get ready to turn the speakers up. Chase & Status are stepping into the world of 007 First Light and this re-imagined origin story for James Bond. Are you ready to join the set? Pre-order now and unlock a free Deluxe Edition… pic.twitter.com/EnZGly8UrrApril 28, 2026

The British DJ duo are the first big name in dance music to sign up for the 007 game. Last month it was confirmed that Dimitri Vegas will also be a part of the game, along with his exclusive remix of the James Bond theme.

The game is set to be released on May 27 on Xbox, Playstation and PC,. Apparently 007: First Light will focus on the origin story of Bond (did Ian Fleming know he had one?) during his early days with MI6. You can see the trailer below:

007 First Light - Story Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

This isn't the first time IO Interactive have not only used dance music but depicted the club world in a video game. Aficionados of the form may remember Hitman 3 from 2021. That featured a level in which players could explore a certain venue called Club Holle (Club Hell), which has a number of similarities to Berlin’s iconic Berghain.