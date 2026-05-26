“The most exclusive party of the year”: Watch Diplo DJ at his 6 year old son’s kindergarten graduation

Diplo has DJed all over the world and at some pretty high class events during his career, but his gig on Saturday (May 23) was the one he’s calling “the most exclusive party of the year” – his own son’s kindergarten graduation.

Yes, the 47-year-old producer, known to his own mum as Thomas Wesley Prentz, was behind the decks, spinning tunes for 6-year-old Pace and his friends, who, as you can see in the video, are seen leaping around and enjoying themselves.

“Adding my son’s kindergarten graduation to the list of most important sets of my career,” he captioned the clip on Instagram.

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And being the always-on pro that he is, Diplo even managed to sneak his new single, titled Two Steppin’, into the video. “Are you ready to go crazy?” he asks the youngsters, waving his arms in the arm and hyping them up like any good kids entertainer worth their salt.

Social media seemed to love it – ‘lucky kids’, ‘this is the sweetest cutest thing ever!’ and ‘this is so great’ were some of the reactions. But whilst his classmates also seemed to be having fun, young Pace’s own reaction is not known. Is dad ‘sooo embarrassing’? Or does this 6-year-old now think he’s actually cool...?