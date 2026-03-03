“Ignore the cameras, and ignore the Hall Of Fame drummer sitting next to you”: When some drum students find out their regular teacher’s been replaced by Chad Smith

Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers surprised a few drum students when he turned up at their lesson one morning as their substitute teacher.

The episode was captured by Drumeo, and of course, it’s now on Youtube. There are a number of memorable moments, most notably when the young student is asked by Smith what sort of music he likes and replies “punk rock”. He then names his favourite punk bands as “Blink 182, Green Day and the Red Hot Chili Peppers,” whilst clearly not having a clue who he’s speaking to.

“Red Hot Chili Peppers, they’re not really punk rock, but okay,” Smith replies, before he tells the kid, “Well, do you know I drum with Red Hot Chili Peppers?,” as the youngster’s eyes open wide in shock.

A little later Smith listens as the same student starts up a beat whilst he’s reading off a sheet. “You’re a good reader,” Smith compliments him. “Are you reading the Chili Peppers songs?”

“Nah, they’re too hard,” the young kid answers.

To the nervous young mom who has only just started drum lessons, he advises: “Ignore the cameras, and ignore the Hall Of Fame drummer sitting next to you.”

And when asked by another student what it’s like being in the Chili Peppers, Smith gave a pretty succinct summing up of their strengths as a band: “Anything that we do ends up sounding like us. Each guy has a very strong personality on his instrument.

"Like, Flea has a very distinct style and sound and Anthony when you hear him sing, his voice is very unique. So whenever we apply that to whatever – fast, slow, hard – it ends up sounding like us and it’s really satisfying for a drummer. That to me is the best thing about being in the band.”

“But, like, the chicks and the money is awesome,” he adds jokingly, turning to see his young student nod in agreement.

Eventually, Smith meets the real teacher he was covering for and ends by telling him to “keep up the great work.”