"I'm totally uninvolved. I'm like the dad that wants to be there and know everything and she's just totally doing her own thing”: Dave Grohl says he had nothing to do with daughter Violet’s record deal

Dave Grohl has stated emphatically that he didn’t pull any favours to secure his daughter a record deal.

The Foo Fighters’ leader was speaking to Chris Moyles on Radio X. The DJ brought up the subject to which Grohl replied: "Violet, my daughter, she's 19. She's about to turn 20. She made this album with a producer named Justin Raisin, and she did it on her own.

"Like, she met the producer, and they would go to the studio every day and make songs, and she would send me songs when she was finished. But I had absolutely nothing to do with this record at all."

He insisted that he had had no part in securing Violet’s recording contract and, in fact, only found out about it when she came over to dinner one time.

"And I had no idea," he said of his daughter's achievement. "I knew that she was looking to sign a record deal and then she's like, 'Hey, dad, can I come over for dinner tonight?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, sure. What do you want me to make?'

"And she'd come over and tell me, like, 'I signed my record deal today.' I was like, 'Oh, my God.'"

"So, I'm totally, like, uninvolved. And I'm like the dad that wants to be there and know everything and she's just totally doing her own thing. It's amazing."

So what’s Violet’s album like? Well, according to dad: “it's a wide range of everything... There's songs that remind me of, like, The Sundays or Cocteau Twins, things like that. Then there's like, super, like, hard, really heavy sort of rock stuff. Ethereal. It's beautiful."

He added: "It's an amazing record and to be honest, when she was making that record, they did it really quickly, too. It really inspired me to make this record. It really did. The way that they made the record and the energy of it, I was like, Oh, man. I've just been inspired by my daughter's debut album. It's cool."

By ‘this record’, Grohl was of course referring to My Favorite Toy, the Foos’ twelfth album which comes out on April 24.

The band are currently in the UK playing a couple of low-key shows in small venues. They play London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire tonight (February 25) and Manchester’s Ritz on Friday (February 27). Interestingly, tickets for both were sold the touts-thwarting old-fashioned way: fans had to turn up at the venue in person and queue. Maybe it will catch on?