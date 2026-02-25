It’s funny because it’s true: Soulseek is suddenly full to the brim of crazy Homer Simpson covers
All created via AI
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
New AI Homer tune just dropped pic.twitter.com/bJhKV5DlBNNovember 6, 2023
Some anonymous scamp has uploaded thousands of covers to Soulseek featuring the vocals of that most-beloved of cartoon characters, Homer Simpson.
Needless to say, it’s all been done using AI. But if we’re going to have to have AI in music, surely this is a better use of it than ripping off, you know, human artists?
According to Vice magazine, at least 2,000 covers have been fed into the peer-to-peer file-sharing service. Hilariously, the original track and artist credit remain unchanged, so users will have no idea if they’re getting a rogue Homer cover.
Just the sort of thing that Bart would find side-splitting...
Someone – maybe the cunning individual who came up with the idea in the first place? – has put online a 24-hour radio station that transmits the Homer covers. Brilliantly, it’s called D’Oh FM. ‘Live from Springfield – brought to you by Duff Beer’, it says. And lo, you can hear Homer MC over rave, hip hop, ragga, trap – you name it. Hours of fun. You can even request a track of your choice.
It’s not the first time that the yellow patriarch of the Simpson household has covered popular tunes via the wonders of AI. Back in 2023, one individual with too much time on their hands created an animated concert which saw Homer ‘perform’ Underworld’s Born Slippy and Starlight by Muse.
It's easy to forget in 2026, but Homer will always have one thing that both those artists and most of those he’s covering via D’Oh FM will never have – a bona fide Number One hit to their name. Yes, the Soulseek intervention comes in the same week that 35 years ago saw Do The Bartman, credited to The Simpsons (and with the rumoured involvement of Michael Jackson), reach Number One in the UK...
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.