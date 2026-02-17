“I was super flattered to be invited back into The Simpsons universe, and particularly with this grand message of great hope”: Michael Stipe returns to Springfield to sing a rewritten version of one of REM's biggest hits

REM, or rather Michael Stipe specifically, has returned to world of The Simpsons.

The singer popped up as a guest on the season finale of the long-running animated series. In an episode named Homer? A Cracker Bro, in which Homer and Milhouse’s father, Kirk Van Houten become business partners, Stipe appears in animated form singing, not Everybody Hurts, but ‘Everybody Kirks.’

Despite disbanding in 2011, REM still have an official Instagram account and Stipe posted a message on it, announcing his appearance by saying: “I was super flattered to be invited back into The Simpsons universe, and particularly with this grand message of great hope.”

A post shared by R.E.M. (@rem) A photo posted by on

Of course, as Stipe suggests, it’s not the first time that he has appeared on the show. You may recall that he and the rest of REM appeared in an episode called Homer The Moe back in 2001. The band performed It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) in Homer’s new bar in his garage, with Homer making up his own words to the famous stream-of-consciousness lyric (‘Leonid Whatsisname/ Herman Munster motorcade/ Birthday party/ Cheetos/ Pogo sticks and lemonade’).

R.E.M. 2001-11-18 - The Simpsons, USA (S13E03, 'Homer The Moe' - R.E.M. edit) - YouTube Watch On

“How did you get REM to play in your garage?” asks one of the regulars from Moe’s bar.

“I told them it was a benefit,” whispers Homer. “They think they’re saving the rainforest.”

It’s now 15 years since REM disbanded amicably and, whilst Stipe has kept busy in that time – he’s published three books of photography, exhibited his art in galleries and made the occasional guest appearance with other artists – a solo album from the enigmatic 66-year-old singer still seems some way off.

Back in 2023 he told the New York Times he had started recording with producer Andrew LeMaster, but since then there has been no further news.