“It was an obscure song with no drums or bass and was never released as a single”: Moby is happy and “surprised” his 1995 album track has gone viral via Stranger Things

Moby is the latest artist to benefit from a sync on Stranger Things, and indeed has just released a new version of the track recently featured on the Netflix show.

When It’s Cold I’d Like To Die dates from the singer’s 1995 album Everything Is Wrong and was heard in seasons one and four. With season five just out and doubtless many punters now re-watching the show’s previous seasons, it’s become the producer’s most-streamed track and – as is the way with these things – gone viral on TikTok.

Not surprisingly, this has cheered him greatly. The producer, born Richard Melville Hall, said in a statement: “It’s reaching hundreds of millions of people annually, which is both wonderful and surprising, especially as it was an obscure song with no drums or bass and was never released as a single.”

The 2026 version has a new vocal, courtesy of Gabriels’ singer Jacob Lusk. “I first heard Jacob’s voice on KCRW when they started playing Love and Hate in A Different Time,” Moby recalled. “And, like anyone who’s heard Jacob sing, I immediately fell in love with his voice. I spent weeks tracking him down and begging him to work with me. And, lucky me, he agreed. The results speak for themselves.”

Moby - 'When It's Cold I'd Like To Die' ft. Jacob Lusk (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

The new version of When It’s Cold I’d Like To Die is the first single from Moby’s new record Future Quiet, which is incredibly his 23rd studio album. The 60 year old has certainly had a long and very varied career, which has veered between techno, punk, ambient and however you’d categorise Play, his 1999 multi-platinum monster hit that utilised pre-war gospel and blues field recordings.

Future Quiet sounds like it’s at the more subtle end of Moby’s oeuvre. “Future Quiet is, not surprisingly, quiet,” he says. “To be clear; I love bombast. I love excess and volume. But as the world gets louder and crazier I find myself needing the refuge of quiet, both as a listener and as a musician.

"For me, and hopefully for others, Future Quiet is a refuge. The world, self-evidently, is more demanding than it’s ever been. The world screams at us, our screens scream at us, other people scream at us, and to retreat from the screaming we need safety and refuge. That for me is the goal of Future Quiet. Writing and recording it was a refuge for me.”

Anyway, it’s out on February 20, with the new version of When It’s Cold I’d Like To Die up online now.