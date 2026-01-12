“He’s been releasing the same song for the past 10 years”: Bruno Mars bites back at social media user who questions the originality of his new single, I Just Might

Released on Friday, Bruno Mars’ new single I Just Might is already taking care of business on the streaming charts, but not everyone has it on repeat - not least because they feel like they’re heard it all before.

Responding to a post about the song on X, one user claimed that Mars has “been releasing the same song for the past 10 years,” but it wasn’t long before Bruno bit back.

“And u never been shit in yo life,” he wrote in a now-deleted post, suggesting that a nerve had been touched.

As you’d expect, Mars received plenty of support from his fans, but there were also quite a few others who reckon that I Just Might is indeed the sound of an artist going over old ground.

Bruno Mars - I Just Might [Official Music Video] - YouTube Watch On

All of which illustrates the problem that a pop star as commercially successful as Mars faces. His brand of retro-soul has proven to be extremely popular, so should he ditch that and move on to something else, or keep feeding people what they want?

It’s actually been almost a decade since Mars released 24k Magic, his last solo album, but since then he’s become a collaboration machine. Alongside Anderson .Paak, he released an album as Silk Sonic in 2021 - another record that ticked a lot of old-school soul boxes.

Speaking during the promotion of that record .Paak alluded to Mars’ ability to write hits: “Everybody told me the cheat code is linking up with this dude,” he said. “Get Bruno on your side, and yeah, it’s dope.”

Fast-forward to 2025 and Mars had two more smash-hit collaborative singles - Die With A Smile (with Lady Gaga) and APT (with Rosé) - both of which kept the nostalgic feeling going.

Whether upcoming new album, The Romantic, will break with the blueprint remains to be seen and heard, but few would bet against it being another commercial smash. And perhaps, for Mars, that’s what really matters.