"If any of those wet wipes songwriting teams, all 11 of them, want to have it out on the red carpet, I’m there": Noel Gallagher explains why he deserves his Brits Songwriter Of The Year award, despite not releasing any new songs

Noel Gallagher has broken cover to address the fact that he’ll be presented with the Songwriter Of The Year award at this month’s Brits – despite not having released a new record for nearly three years.

The Oasis guitarist was interviewed on TalkSPORT and, whilst the conversation centred on football and Manchester City’s chances of winning the Premier League in particular, he did suggest a reason why he has been given the honour, saying: “If I’m being honest right, I just think they were desperate to get somebody from Oasis up there because it’s from Manchester… that’s what I think. Our kid (Liam) was like ‘I’m not going’ so I was like ‘well I’ll have to go, I suppose.’

“I haven’t written a song for two years. I’m not sure how I’ve got away with that one but I’ll take it.”

The Brits' organisers have justified it, saying that he had “permeated the fabric of British culture for over 30 years” with songs that “continue to resonate with audiences around the world like no other.”

When asked whether he thought he deserved it, Gallagher Sr said: “Well, I think the Brits is all based on record sales, and I’m not sure there was another single songwriter that sold… I mean, we sold a million records last year. Didn’t even get off the couch and I’m not sure there’s a songwriter that can match that.”

“But you know, if anybody’s got a problem with it, meet me there,” he continued. “We’ll have it out on the red carpet. If any of those wet wipes songwriting teams, all 11 of them, want to write a song between the lot of them, want to have it out on the red carpet, I’m there.”

The interview didn’t touch on the subject fans will be ravenous to know – whether we’ll see further Oasis activity in the short to medium term – though Noel did let slip that “I’m in the studio now – I better put something out.”

The Brits takes place on Saturday 28 February, in Manchester – as Noel pointed out – at the Co-Op Live Arena.