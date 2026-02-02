“The only thing more powerful than hate is love, so please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love”: Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish all win big at 2026 Grammys

Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny were the big winners at last night’s Grammy Awards.

Lamar took home five awards, including Record Of The Year for Luther, his collab with SZA, Rap Song and Rap Album. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny scooped the prestigious Album Of The Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, the first time a Spanish-language record has won that award. He also brought home Best Global Music Performance and the Urbana Musica album award.

The other two big awards went to Billie Eilish, who won Song Of The Year for Wildflower, and Olivia Dea,n who capped an incredible year by winning Best New Artist. Expect her to add more silverware at the Brits later this month.

Many of the above took the opportunity to speak out about the febrile political situation in the US. Bad Bunny – who is performing the Superbowl Half Time show next weekend, much to Donald Trump’s chagrin – said: “Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say ICE out. We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we’re humans and we are Americans … The only thing more powerful than hate is love, so please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love.”

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish made the pertinent point that: “No one is illegal on stolen land... we need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting.”

Elsewhere at the awards, Yungblud – and friends, including Nuno Bettencourt - won Best Rock Performance for his version of Changes at the Back To The Beginning Concert. Tame Impala won Best Dance/ Electronic Recording for End Of Summer, not a category you’d ever have thought Kevin Parker would have ended up in when he started a decade or so back. Lady Gaga won two awards, for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Dance/Pop Recording for Abracadabra.

Meanwhile, South London’s very own Lola Young won Best Pop Solo Performance for Messy and proceeded to say a rude word live on air. “Sorry! Sorry! Sorry! It’s messy, do you know what I mean?” she apologised quickly.

Other British winners were FKA Twigs, who scooped Best Dance/ Electronic album for Eusexua and The Cure who won two awards for Best Alternative Album for Songs Of A Lost World and Best Alternative Music Performance for Alone.

You might assume that Robert Smith and co would be the oldest winners last night. Not so. Steven Spielberg (aged 79) won Best Music Film for the documentary Music For John Williams, which means he now joins the hallowed fellowship of Egots: individuals who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony.

But even Spielberg isn’t as senior as the winner of the Best Audiobook Narration: the 90-year-old Dalai Lama, who won for Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama. Sadly, he was not there to pick up his award in person.