"Quite literally, I did not have a microphone, but I had a karaoke game on the Nintendo Wii and they gave you a mic": PinkPantheress becomes the first woman to win Producer of the Year at the BRIT Awards

PinkPantheress has made history by becoming the first woman to win the BRIT Award for Producer of the Year and the youngest ever recipient of the prize.

Named Producer of the Year ahead of this weekend's ceremony, the multi-platinum artist, songwriter and producer was described by BRIT Awards Committee Chair Stacey Tang in a statement as an "inventive and instinctive voice in British pop".

"As a producer, she’s precise and playful, building bold, boundary expanding sounds that travel beyond the UK," Tang continued. "She’s quietly reshaping what modern pop can be, and in doing so, opening the door for a new wave of female producers to step forward. Celebrating her at the BRITs is both timely and significant."

Speaking to BBC News, PinkPantheress reflected on the achievement: "I guess it's bittersweet that I'm the first one, the first woman, to get it – that's not great... As young as I am, it feels almost a bit crazy. Like, I'm not really legendary enough to be receiving it, but you know, I will definitely take it!"

Prior to PinkPantheress's win, no female producers have been nominated for the award with the exception of Kate Bush, who was recognized for the production work on her 1989 album The Sensual World.

PinkPantheress is a self-taught producer that recorded her first tracks with limited equipment in a bedroom studio, and still records most of her music at home.

Speaking to the BBC about her journey into music production, she recalled having to make the most of the gear that was available to her as a teenager. "Quite literally, I did not have a microphone, but I had a karaoke game on the Nintendo Wii and they gave you a mic with the game," she said. "I just was like, 'It has a USB connection, maybe it will work plugged it in'. It was a lot of trial and error."

"There's so many reasons why it sounds impossible to do music at any given point, especially if you're at school, but what I will say is, even though it might seem impossible, there are apps now that can help you get into production.

"I actually started on the GarageBand app on the iPad - and although you might be insecure about your first three or four beats, I genuinely think that if you have a phone, you have a potential career in music."

PinkPantheress released Fancy That – a nine-song project described as a mixtape – in 2025. The project was shortlisted for the 2025 Mercury Prize and received nominations for Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Dance Pop Recording (for lead single Illegal) at the 68th Grammy Awards.

The 2026 BRIT Awards broadcast live from Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena this Saturday, February 28, at 1PM EST / 6PM GMT. Harry Styles, Olivia Dean and Rosalía will be performing at this year’s ceremony.