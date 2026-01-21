Taylor Swift to become youngest woman inducted into the Songwriters’ Hall Of Fame

As if she doesn’t have enough accolades and baubles on her mantelpiece, Taylor Swift is to be inducted into the Songwriters’ Hall Of Fame.

That news was confirmed by the institution today (January 21). Artists become eligible 20 years after their first single and as it’s now two decades since her debut single Tim McGraw, she has gone straight in as the Hall of Fame’s youngest-ever female inductee.

Other songwriters to make the cut this year are Alania Morissette, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss, Kenny Loggins, Walter Afanasieff who wrote All I Want For Christmas Is You with Mariah Carey and Christopher ‘Tricky’ Stewart who co-wrote Beyonce’s Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It).

Also joining them are a pair of Brits, Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, who are probably best known for penning Tina Turner’s mid 80s hits What’s Love Got To Do With It and We Don’t Need Another Hero. Older readers may also recall that Lyle was one half of Gallagher and Lyle, purveyors of mid 70s MOR hits Heart On Your Sleeve and I Want To Stay With You. Unlike Swift, Britten and Lyle have been waiting a fair few years – they’re 78 and 81 years old respectively.

The unlucky nominees that didn’t make it this year are David Byrne, LL Cool J, Pink, Sarah McLachlan and the Go Go’s. You'd hope their time will all arrive soon.

The actual induction gala will take place in June this year in New York.