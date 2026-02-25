“What’s the worst part about being dead? You can’t listen to music”: Liquid Death and Spotify have come up with a solution - The Eternal Playlist Urn

Liquid Death, the achingly-cool purveyors of fizzy drinks, and Spotify have teamed up to create the Eternal Playlist Urn, so you can groove to your favourite tunes – from beyond the grave.

No, it’s not April 1 (yet). This is absolutely for real. It’s an urn, you know, for the ashes of your dead loved ones. But with a Bluetooth speaker attached.

The urn is 11 inches tall, 7 inches wide, and weighs 2.4 pounds. The one catch is that you will be dependent on your surviving chums to charge up the speaker and operate the playlist. At that point, the burnt remains of your body will be in the actual urn. Still, you can’t have everything...

World’s First Music-Streaming Urn from Liquid Death x Spotify - YouTube Watch On

“What’s the worst part about being dead?” asks the launch video. “You can’t listen to music. Now you can enjoy all your favourite jams – for eternity.”

“Upload remains and you’ll upgrade any post life experience,” they say, tongue firmly in their collective cheeks. “Research shows that if you keep the dead happy, then they’re less likely to haunt you. Music has been shown to reduce hauntings by up to 47%.”

Hand on heart, we’re not completely certain of the veracity of that statistic.

Spotify has helpfully rolled out the Eternal Playlist Generator to build a list of songs for the urn. You could even construct a thematic playlist should you wish: There’s A Ghost In My House, Dead by the Pixies, Death Disco and more. Hours of fun await.

The Eternal Playlist Urn isn’t cheap, mind you. Priced at $495, it’s only available in a limited run via the Liquid Death website here.