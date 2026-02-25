“Together, Bruce, the E Street Band, and I are going to turn a spotlight on the current threats to democracy and human rights happening all around us”: Tom Morello to join Springsteen on the Land Of Hope And Dreams tour

Tom Morello is to join Bruce Springsteen on the upcoming American leg of his Land Of Hope And Dreams tour.

The sometime Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave guitarist will be at every date of the tour - which pointedly starts in Minneapolis on March 31 and goes through to Washington DC on May 27 - though he will only be playing on “selected songs.”

It goes without saying that the tour will be politically charged. Springsteen has been a vocal critic of President Trump and has already guested at a benefit show Morello organised in Minneapolis for the families of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, the innocent protestors who were killed by ICE agents. It was there that the Boss debuted Streets Of Minneapolis, a new song inspired by the protests in the city.

Bruce Springsteen + Tom Morello - The Ghost of Tom Joad - YouTube Watch On

In the wake of that gig and in a statement announcing his participation in the Springsteen tour, Morello said: “I was reminded how important our platform is, and how crucial the resistance work is that our music can do together at this dangerous historical juncture.

"Together, Bruce, the E Street Band, and I are going to turn a spotlight on the current threats to democracy and human rights happening all around us on the Land of Hope & Dreams American Tour in the spirit of freedom, justice and rock n roll.”

Announcing the tour last week in a Youtube clip, Springsteen said: “We are living through dark, disturbing and dangerous times, but do not despair – the cavalry is coming!”

“We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defence of America – American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream – all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington DC. Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome – so come on out and join the United Free Republic of E Street Nation for an American spring of Rock ‘n’ Rebellion! I’ll see you there!”

For more details about the Land Of Hope And Dreams tour head over to Springsteen’s website here.