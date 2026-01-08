“He’s not a 10 like Sammy Hagar or James Brown. He’s a 4 or a 5 but he really delivered real rock n’ roll": Ted Nugent might have only qualified praise for Jack White, Green Day and Tom Morello, but he thinks Yungblud is "the real McCoy"

Ted Nugent, a man who seemed to epitomise MAGA decades before that phrase ever entered Donald Trump’s head, has been praising Green Day, Jack White and Tom Morello... whilst also calling them “idiots”.

As we all know, Nugent has never been shy about making his political views known and, on New Year’s Day, he uploaded a video to his YouTube channel called Let’s Talk Music. Now 77 years old and still sprightly, he did indeed talk a lot about music, but - as is the way with Nugent – also strayed into politics.

He praised Jack White’s performance at the half time show at the Detroit Lions ‘Thanksgiving game in November. “He was great,” Nugent said. “He’s not a 10 like Sammy Hagar or James Brown. He’s a 4 or a 5 but he really delivered real rock n’ roll. Real Detroit piss and vinegar.”

However, he then described both White, and Eminem, who guested with him that night, as “total idiots”. Why? “They don’t want their country to have secure borders,” he ranted.

“Freaks! Idiots!” he later added. “But their music is soulful.”

Nugent then turned his attention to Green Day. “There’s not a brain amongst them, I don’t think. But man, can they play. Really, really killer stuff, like Tom Morello. Is that his name? He played with Rage Against The Machine. Come on, Tom – you’re not raging against the machine, you are the machine.”

“They don’t believe that America should have secure borders, which means they don’t believe in America. They wanna have a great, successful life in America, but they don’t think you should be able to have one,” he said before making an offer to Tom Morello to come on his show and “make [his] case.”

He also – as it seems almost mandatory now for ageing rockers – praised Yungblud. “This guy’s the real McCoy. Watch this Yungblud that’s working with Steven Tyler and Joe Perry. It gives you hope that the really piss and vinegar, the James Brown, the original Chuck Berry, Little Richard is alive and well, and this kid called Yungblud.”