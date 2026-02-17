“Every time you put on that bald cap, you know you’re about to have the time of your lives”: Pitbull fans will attempt to break a world record at Hyde Park gig in July

Well, it’s one way of driving up ticket sales: It’s been announced by the organisers of BST Hyde Park that the Pitbull show there on Friday 10 July will be the scene of a world record attempt.

And that record is for the ‘Largest gathering of people wearing bald caps in one place’. You didn’t know there was such a record, did you? Well, if you’ve looked in the Guinness Book of Records recently you’ll know that. increasingly. it covers all sorts of madcap ideas similar to this one.

Why bald caps, though? Well, Pitbull is bald, obviously, and in recent years, wearing bald caps to his shows has become something of a thing amongst fans of the 45-year-old pop rapper, who have started to call themselves ‘the Bald-E's’.

As is the way with Guinness World Records, there are some ground rules. Apparently, “all participants must wear bald caps secured firmly on the head, with hair tucked under at the front and top (hair may hang from the back),” and everyone must be together at the same time, as “all participants must be gathered together and in position simultaneously and remain so for a minimum of one minute.”

A key figure in all this has been BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Greg James, who apparently came up with the idea soon after the Hyde Park show was first announced. Pitbull himself seized upon James’s wheeze and now the Miami-born rapper is all-in for the attempt.

In a statement, Pitbull said: “Guinness Book of World Records, get ready for all the Bald-E’s that’ll be putting it down on July 10th at Hyde Park. Every time you put on that bald cap, you know you’re about to have the time of your lives. We appreciate the love, the commitment, and the support. More than anything, we just want to say thank you.”

Meanwhile. Will Munford, Adjudicator at Guinness World Records, says: “We look forward to Adjudicating this record at BST Hyde Park with Pitbull. What better way to be part of something amazing than coming together with other fans to celebrate your favourite artist. Best of luck to all of those taking part on the day!”

The Pitbull gig is one of a fortnight of shows in the central London park. Others that week include Garth Brooks on 27 June, Maroon 5 on 3 July, Mumford And Sons on 4 July and Lewis Capaldi on July 11 and 12.

For more details go to the BST Hyde Park website.