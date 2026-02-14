“Kylie Minogue, Natalie Imbruglia and Sinead O’Connor in wigs to do backing vocals… Brian Eno on an Omnichord”: Dave Stewart recalls a bonkers late-'90s TFI Friday appearance

Dave Stewart of Eurythmics’ fame (not the other one) has appeared on Chris Evans Virgin Breakfast show, reflecting on a late-'90s appearance on the host’s previous vehicle TFI Friday.

“I remember I did this really mad thing once,” he began. “I decided to dye my hair white, wear glasses similar to yours (Evans’), wear all the wrong kind of clothes like a chequered shirt and stripy jacket and everything f***ed up.”

“We were hiding in a dressing room across the road to TFI Friday and I had Kylie Minogue, Natalie Imbruglia and Sinead O’Connor in wigs to do backing vocals, but we didn’t say who they were. I looked nuts and I was singing a song that was nuts, calling Happy To Be Here. And then Brian Eno playing Omnichord”

“And I just watched it on Youtube and I was like ‘what a nutcase I was… well, I still am.”

Well... we’ve long known that Stewart is a wee bit eccentric. Now 73, he revealed that unlike most old-age pensioners, he’s something of a night owl. “I had to stay up all night to be up at this time,” he admitted. “I just never seem to get to sleep until 3 or 4 in the morning. So today – or tonight or whatever it is – I thought I’d just f***…”

That was the first of three F bombs that the guitarist proceeded to drop in the first three minutes.

"Oh, S***, SORRY!" | Eurythmics LEGEND Dave Stewart Swears LIVE on Air THREE TIMES - YouTube Watch On

The rest of the interview sees Stewart ramble on about AI, Visa cards and the early days of the Eurythmics when he and Annie Lennox had to borrow £5000 from their local branch of Barclays to record their first album – “The bank manager did look a bit worried about the two of us because we did look a bit eccentric.”

“I was always doing wonky ideas to make us think differently,” he explains, before recalling the time when they painted a cow purple for the Sweet Dreams video: “In the video Annie and I are singing and then a cow walks in and at one point the cow is staring at me and it just turns purple."

" I was just imagining people in the middle of America seeing us two – Annie with her cropped hair and me looking like a nut on a wooden computer and a cow wandering around a boardroom… but evidently they liked it.”