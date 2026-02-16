“We are seeing free parties rise, mid-tier venues disappear… extraordinary resilience, but resilience is not a policy”: New report into UK electronic music brings mixed news

If you live in the UK, you will have doubtless heard much about the death of the British club scene and dire warnings about the future of the night-time economy. However, a new report into UK electronic music has revealed a much more nuanced picture.

The Fourth Electronic Music Report has been produced by the Night Time Industries Association and uncovers some interesting stats. Whilst UK clubs are undeniably struggling – since March 2020 we’ve lost 36% of our nightclubs, leaving just 823 in the whole of Britain – electronic music as a whole in the UK generated £2.47 billion in measurable economic activity in 2025, a rise of 3% on 2024.

In terms of the actual music, the UK continues to be one of the most influential countries in the world. It ranks second in the world for electronic artist development, with 13 of the global Top 100 DJs and 72 in the Top 500 and 11% of the global electronic music creators.

Breaking that down within genres, the UK has 30.5% of drum n’ bass artists and 14.7% of dubstep producers. Britain’s dance music exports account for some £86.8 million, an increase of 8% from 2024 and a cause for some cheer considering the increases in cost and red tape that Brexit has produced.

That’s the good news. Against that, clubs – traditionally the laboratories for dance music – are in difficulty. Just 15% of UK venues could now be described as ‘mid-range’, the crucial 500 – 2,500 capacity clubs. Below those, grassroots venues are operating on shoestrings – their average profit margin is just 0.48% - with their operators taking home an average £26,000 whilst working 60+ hour weeks. The super-club era of the 1990s seems a long time ago.

But people still want to dance. The survey has picked up a significant increase in free parties – a rise of 34% since 2024, with more events taking place in cafes, art galleries and record shops. Free events now account for 15% of all electronic music programming.

And the North is leading the way in this. For the first time since the survey began, a majority (51%) of dance music events take place outside London. The Northern region has seen an overall increase of 93% between 2022 and 2025, with events in Newcastle growing 72% between 2024 and 2025 alone.

In a statement about the survey, Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association said: “Electronic music remains one of the UK’s most powerful cultural and economic assets, but the domestic ecosystem that sustains it is now in crisis.

“We are seeing free parties rise, mid-tier venues disappear and audiences pushed out of licensed spaces - not because demand is falling, but because the sector is being squeezed by sustained economic pressure.”

He continued: “At the same time... this report shows extraordinary resilience, but resilience is not a policy. Without urgent reform - from VAT alignment and business rates relief to meaningful planning protections - we risk dismantling the very foundations that made the UK a global leader.”