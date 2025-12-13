Money Money Money: Abba Voyage has contributed over £2 billion to the British economy

A report looking into the economic and social impact of Abba Voyage has been published and given the thumbs up to the innovative concert series.

According to Sound Diplomacy, which conducted the report, the show contributed £2.06 billion ($2.74 billion) to the British economy – a not-insignificant amount at a time when growth in the UK has been extremely sluggish.

Nearly 20% of that economic activity was retained in the local East London area where the show is situated and the event supports 9,739 workers across the UK – not just staff at the venue but ancillary workers at hotels, restaurants and pubs in London.

The survey also showed that 3.5 million visitors have attended the show since it opened in May 2022 and that nearly one in five (19%) travelled from outside the UK.

In terms of environmental sustainability, Abba Voyage scores well. The venue itself is a modular construction – when its run finally ends, it can be packed down and taken elsewhere.

Meanwhile, 86% of visitors travelled to the venue by public transport (usually by the DLR – Pudding Mill Lane station is next to the venue), foot or by bike. That figure goes up to 94% when it comes to staff at the venue.

With the show still showing no signs of flagging – it will reach its fourth anniversary next May – clearly it’s the gift that keeps on giving, to London and to the UK as a whole.

In a statement, the Abba Voyage CEO Craig Hartenstine said: “We feel a huge responsibility to keep building on this. Our aim is to nurture our partnerships in the surrounding boroughs, support London’s vibrant creative community.”

What the report didn’t look at was whether the concert was now showing a profit. With a total budget of £175 million, Abba Voyage is one of the most expensive shows in history. Many similar heritage artists have expressed an interest in developing their own avatar shows – two years ago, KISS announced that their own avatar concert would be ready by 2027 and Brian May of Queen has talked about a possible Queen show. Whether or not these will actually see light of day remains to be seen. Meanwhile you can read the Sound Diplomacy Abba Voyage report here.