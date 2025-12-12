“Every time I watch videos of her playing guitar, I'm just melted on the floor. I think she's one of the most genius guitar players”: Danielle Haim names her biggest guitar influences, including the player she calls “the most underrated”

Haim have had a pretty, pretty good 2025. The band released their fourth album, I Quit, and lead single Relationships is one of the best songs of the year, in our book.

Now, in an interview with Guitar World, middle Haim sister Danielle - the band’s lead guitarist and vocalist - has been reflecting on not only their ongoing success but the musical influences that shaped her. “I love muted jabs and more rhythmic playing. I think that's the stuff that I really, really love,” she says.

Asked to name the guitar players she admires, Danielle begins by picking Television’s Tom Verlaine, calling the solo in the title track from 1977 album Marquee Moon one of her favourites. “I can just sing it from memory,” she says. “I know the whole thing.”

Mike Campbell is also singled out for praise, and then there’s slide guitar master Bonnie Raitt.

“I think she's the most incredible,” says Danielle. “Every time I watch videos of her playing guitar, I'm just melted on the floor. I think she's one of the most genius guitar players.”

The Eagles’ Joe Walsh also gets a namecheck, as does a man who Haim sampled on their most recent album - George Michael.

Another ‘80s pop legend gets a shout-out, too: “Prince is always an inspiration - I think Prince is the most underrated guitar player,” Danielle reckons.

She also expresses a liking for a guitarist who, funnily enough, once called Prince “overrated” (among various other things): the Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards.

There are some more unlikely influences, too - Outkast, for example. “The way that André 3000 in The Love Below utilises guitar was huge for me,” says Danielle. “Like Prototype and Hey Ya! – all those kind of muted guitar lines were super-influential.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Danielle discusses her collaborations with Taylor Swift and Bon Iver, describing them both as geniuses. There are also some particularly warm words for her younger sister, Alana, who has to wear multiple musical hats when Haim perform live.

“Alana does everything, literally,” says Danielle. “We call her Merlin. She's playing guitar, she's playing percussion, she's playing keys, she sings. She does it all. It's pretty incredible to watch.

“I take lead, but Alana lays it down. When it comes to her rhythm, she doesn't miss a beat. Her feel is so in the pocket all the time, which really helps.”